So Help Me Todd returns in 2024 with three new cast members headlined by Glee alum Heather Morris.

Season 2 of the hit CBS series continues to tell how a private investigator named Todd unwillingly agrees to be part of his mother, Margaret's, law firm.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 premiered on CBS on February 15.

Every Main Cast Member of So Help Me Todd Season 2

Here is the main cast list of So Help Me Todd Season 2, with details about their roles and filmographies below:

Marcia Gay Harden - Margaret

Skylar Astin - Todd

Madeline Wise - Allison

Tristen J. Winger - Lyle

Inga Schlingmann - Susan

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo - Francey

Mark Moses - Harry

Jeffrey Nordling - Gus

Leslie Silva - Beverly

Clayton James - Chuck

Thomas Cadrot - Chet

Lisa Rinna - Jennifer Gianola

Heather Morris - Judy Maxon

Sandra Bernhard - Belinda Tuttle

Marcia Gay Harden leads the cast of So Help Me Todd as Margaret.

Margaret is the titular character's mother and a defense attorney who aspires to be a partner. Throughout Season 1, Margaret has an antagonistic relationship with her son, Todd, but their bond transforms into a friendlier one after settling their issues.

At the end of Season 1, Margaret and her rival, Gus, turned their sexual tension into reality after they kissed in the middle of the dance floor. However, the pair's happy ending was cut short after Margaret's ex-husband, Harry, arrived to try to win her back.

Harden has over 120 credits, with roles in The Morning Show, The Mystic River, and Into the Wild.

Skylar Astin - Todd

Skylar Astin returns in Season 2 as disgruntled would-be private investigator Todd.

After navigating his ups and downs in Season 1, Todd finally received his private investigator's license in the finale, meaning he will be more active in that field in Season 2.

Astin is best known for his role as Jesse in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. The actor also appeared in 21 & Over, Grey's Anatomy, and Ghosts of War.

Madeline Wise - Allison

Madeline Wise plays Allison, Todd's sister who is an ER doctor.

Allison was at a crossroads after questioning her value to her husband, Chuck, in Season 1. Allison eventually asked for a divorce, ultimately freeing her from her miserable life with her husband.

Wise has credits in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lapsis, and Star Trek: Picard.

Tristen J. Winger - Lyle

Lyle (played by Tristen J. Winger) is an in-house investigator in Margaret's firm who does everything by the book, leading to occasional clashes with Todd.

Todd and Lyle eventually grew close after working on several cases throughout Season 1.

Winger previously appeared in Bigger, Insecure, and White Men Can't Jump.

Inga Schlingmann - Susan

Inga Schlingmann is part of the cast of So Help Me Todd Season 2 as Susan.

Susan is Todd's ex-girlfriend who is now engaged to her new partner. She is also a lawyer working for Margaret's firm.

At the end of Season 1, Susan and her boyfriend, Peter, eloped in Las Vegas.

Schlingmann's notable credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Life Coach, and Take-Two.

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo - Francey

Francey is Margaret's loyal executive assistant. The character is played on-screen by Rosa Evangelina Arredondo.

Francey is one of Susan's trusted friends, and the finale showed that she didn't want Todd to interfere with Susan's wedding in Las Vegas.

Arredondo is known for her roles in Still Alice, Babygirl, and Feel the Noise.

Mark Moses - Harry

Mark Moses is part of So Help Me Todd's cast as Harry.

Harry is Margaret's ex-husband who appeared at the end of the Season 1 finale to (hopefully) reunite with her after a failed expedition in Iceland.

Desperate Housewives fans may recognize Moses for his role as Paul Young. The actor also has credits in Platoon, Mad Men, and Homeland.

Jeffrey Nordling - Gus

Jeffrey Nordling returns as Gus in So Help Me Todd Season 2.

Gus is Margaret's rival-turned-love interest who finally proclaimed his love for her in the Season 1 finale.

Nordling is known for his roles in Big Little Lies, 24, and Flight 93.

Leslie Silva - Beverly

Leslie Silva stars as Beverly, Margaret's work rival and a partner in her firm.

In the Season 1 finale, Beverly tries to put Margaret down after learning of the unconventional tactics that she and her son Todd used in some cases.

Season 2 is poised to showcase an even more intense work rivalry between Beverly and Margaret.

Silva has credits in Odyssey 5, Shades of Blue, and Fools Rush In.

Clayton James - Chuck

Clayton James reprises his So Help Me Todd role as Chuck.

Chuck is Allison's annoying ex-husband who mistreats her during their marriage.

James previously appeared in A Christmas Arrangement and Don't Forget I Love You.

Thomas Cadrot - Chet

Chet (played by Thomas Cadrot) is a reporter married to Margaret's son, Lawrence. The pair have an adopted daughter named Clem.

Some have claimed that it was odd for Chet and Lawrence not to appear on-screen together in Season 1, and fans hope they can be seen with each other in the new batch of episodes.

Cadrot has over 30 credits, with roles in EXmas, CW's The Flash, and Family Law.

Lisa Rinna - Jennifer Gianola

Lisa Rinna joins the cast of Season 2 as Jennifer Gianola.

Jennifer is a local morning talk show described as someone who "isn't quite so nice and cuddly" (via TV Line). She is also a friend of Margaret's who comes back to reunite with her.

Rinna is known for her roles in Veronica Mars, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Days of Our Lives.

Heather Morris - Judy Maxon

Heather Morris' Judy Maxon is another newcomer in So Help Me Todd's 2024 return.

Judy is Todd's potential romantic interest in Season 2 and works as a gift shop clerk inside Margaret's office building.

Glee fans may recognize Morris for her role as Brittany Pierce. The actress also appeared in Spring Breakers and The Troupe.

Sandra Bernhard - Belinda Tuttle

Sandra Bernhard is part of Season 2's cast as Belinda Tuttle.

Belinda is another attorney who enters the firm who specializes in personal injury. Per Deadline, the character is described as "anti-Margaret."

Bernhard is known for her roles in The King of Comedy, Hudson Hawk, and American Horror Story.

New episodes of So Help Me Todd Season 2 premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with new episodes dropping on Paramount+ the next day.

