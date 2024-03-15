Brooklyn Nine-Nine and 30 Rock alum Dean Winters joins the cast of So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 4.

Season 2, Episode 3 featured the arrival of Margaret's potential new rival, Belinda Tuttle, a personal injury lawyer who seeks her help in a case filed against her for being involved in a scamming ring.

While the charges against Tuttle were dropped at the end of the episode, the justice-infused adventures of Todd and Margaret continue.

So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on CBS on March 14.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 4 - All Main Cast Members

Marcia Gay Harden - Margaret

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden reprises her role as Margaret, a lawyer overseeing her law firm while helping clients achieve justice.

In Episode 4, Margaret is at a crossroads after trying to convince a big-time client (the Lee sisters) to hire her firm to help their foundation, leading to a road trip full of twists and turns.

Later in the episode, Margaret escapes two mystery killers who seem to be targeting Judge Ortiz and her son, Todd.

The Morning Show fans may recognize Harden for her role as Maggie Brener in the Apple TV+ series. The actress also has credits in Mystic River, Tell It Like a Woman, and Uncoupled.

Skylar Astin - Todd

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin returns as Margaret's son, Todd, in So Help Me Todd Season 2, Episode 4.

Todd is in the midst of an emergency surgery while his mom tries to unpack a murder investigation tied to a client.

The latest installment shows Todd as the target of a murderer who is desperate to kill him but it takes a lot of convincing from him so that Margaret and Allison (his sister) would believe him.

Todd also has a new roommate in the episode named Dean Winters.

Astin previously appeared as Jesse in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. The actor is also known for his roles in 21 & Over and Trollstopia.

Madeline Wise - Allison

Madeline Wise

Allison (played by Madeline Wise) is Margaret's daughter and Todd's sister.

As an emergency room doctor, Allison is the one who diagnosed Todd with appendicitis and she tells him that surgery is needed.

At first, Allison doesn't believe that a murderer is trying to kill Todd, but she eventually helps him set a trap for the culprit later in the episode.

Wise is best known for her roles in Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Crashing.

Tristen J. Winger - Lyle

Tristen J. Winger

Tristen J. Winger stars as Lyle, an investigator working in Margaret's law firm who follows the rule book no matter what.

Lyle appears in Episode 4 to help Margaret unpack why Judge Ortiz is being targeted by the murderer. He also informs Todd about the case so that he can prepare for the killer's return.

Winger is known for playing Thug Yoda in Insecure, Baby Voice Darius in The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, and Vince in Bigger.

Inga Schlingman - Susan

Inga Schlingman

Inga Schlingman reprises her role as Susan in Season 2, Episode 4.

Susan helps Todd unpack the mystery behind the woman who talked to him before passing out, with the latter telling her to google the words "judge" and "pelican" to connect it with anyone in Oregon.

Schlingman is known for her roles in Life Coach and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Dean Winters - Dick Franks

Dean Winters

Dean Winters joins the cast of So Help Me Todd Season 2 as Dick Franks.

Franks is a private investigator and Todd's roommate in the hospital room who has a strict and no-nonsense personality.

Winters previously showcased his acting chops in several movies and shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, John Wick, 30 Rock, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo - Francey

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo

Francey is Margaret's executive assistant. The character is played on-screen by Rosa Evangelina Arredondo.

In Episode 4, Francey helps Margaret create a presentation to impress the Lee sisters so that they will agree to work with the law firm to help their foundation.

Arredondo starred in notable projects like Feel the Noise, Blue Bloods, and Roswell, New Mexico.

Joyce Robbins - Mildred Lee

Joyce Robbins

Joyce Robbins guest stars as Mildred Lee, one-half of the Lee sisters whom Margaret is trying to convince to get her as the attorney for the Lee Family Foundation.

Robbins is known for her roles in A Series of Unfortunate Events, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Charmed.

Jacqueline Robbins - Tillie Lee

Jacqueline Robbins

Another guest star of Episode 4 is Jacqueline Robbins as Tillie Lee, Mildred's sister.

The Lee sisters are described as sweet yet cunning, which is why they are hard for Margaret to convince.

Robbins has credits in Charmed, Joe Pickett, and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Orve Coello - Judge Ortiz

Orve Coello

Judge Ortiz is the murderer's initial target in Episode 4. The character is brought to life by Orve Coello.

Ortiz became a target because he is the judge assigned to work on a case filed against the Portland Paper Mill, a company owned by the Dobsons.

Coello's other notable role is playing a grounder in The 100.

Cecilia Grace Deacon - Felicia Dobson

Cecilia Grace Deacon

Cecilia Grace Deacon is part of So Help Me Todd's cast as Felicia Dobson.

Felicia is the mystery killer (spoiler alert!) who is trying to kill Judge Ortiz. She also lives in the same condo complex as Margaret, which is eerily creepy.

Deacon has credits in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Altered Carbon, and Buddy Games.

Craig Erickson - Tobias Dobson

Craig Erickson

Rounding out the guest stars who appear in Episode 4 is Craig Erickson as Tobias Dobson.

Tobias is the owner of Portland Paper Mills and Felicia's husband.

In the episode, Tobias was revealed to be the one who killed his own brother. He also tried to murder Todd, but thankfully, a trap was set to capture him.

Erickson brought his talents to shows like The Mysterious Benedict Society, Superbook, and Bates Motel.

New episodes of So Help Me Todd Season 2 premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with new episodes dropping on Paramount+ the next day.

