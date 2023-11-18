As Ghosts U.S. heads back into production, CBS confirmed Season 3's release schedule.

Based upon the hit British sitcom, Ghosts tells the story of two city-dwellers who move to a mansion in the country; however, they quickly realize hilarious figures from the past haunt their new humble abode.

Writing for the upcoming third season of the CBS comedy has been underway since early October following the end of the long-running writers' strike in Hollywood.

And now, with the conclusion of the actors' strike as well, the series is planned to get back in front of cameras as soon as possible as the Hollywood machine whirs back to life for the first time in nearly five months.

CBS

Following reports of Ghosts US returning to production, fans finally know when Season 3 will be released.

According to Variety, the hit CBS comedy will return to TV sets across America starting Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

While only the air dates of the first three episodes were revealed (coming on subsequent Thursdays following the Season 3 premiere), the other seven episodes of the season will likely follow suit running toward the end of April 2024.

The current official Ghosts Season 3 release schedule is as follows:

Season 3, Episode 1 - Thursday, February 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Season 3, Episode 2 - Thursday, February 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Season 3, Episode 3 - Thursday, February 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET

What Ghosts' Release Plan Means for CBS

As CBS (along with the other networks) starts to lay the road to a full-fledged post-strike return to scripted programming, more and more release plans will be made public.

Now that production can resume on the titles that came to a halt (or never got off the ground to begin with) because of job action in Hollywood, series like Ghosts will premiere as the entertainment industry roars back to life.

While it was reported Ghosts Season 3 would likely premiere in mid-February, this Thursday, February 15 date is a little surprising.

Some speculated the series would debut its new season immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, but that does not look to be the case.

Networks traditionally position their biggest and best to premiere new episodes coming right off the big game, and since its debut in 2021, Ghosts has been that for CBS.

Plus, add in the fact that CBS will air Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, one would think the network would want to have Ghosts' Season 3 as a part of the festivities.

However, another tact that can be taken the night of the NFL championship is showing off a brand-new series networks want viewers to keep an eye on. And that is what CBS will be doing in 2024.

While Ghosts premieres four days after the Super Bowl, its new drama, Tracker, will be getting that vaunted post-trophy celebration spot (via Forbes) as the network tries to drum up hype for its latest and greatest.

Ghosts U.S. Season 3 debuts on CBS on Thursday, February 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.