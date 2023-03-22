Warner Bros. Confirms Naughty Rating for The Flash Movie

Warner Bros. confirmed that the newest movie in the DCU, The Flash, will come with a slightly more adult rating than most other comic-book films.

The Flash is set to take a dive into multiple exciting eras of DC storytelling thanks to the use of the Multiverse, pitting Ezra Miller's hero alongside both Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's memorable Batman from 1989.

With ties back to the former era of DCEU adventures featuring the Justice League, this new outing will feature a massive story with heroes and villains from numerous different universes.

Considering how much intense action will be featured in The Flash, viewers will be curious to see how wild things actually get in the DCU's second movie of 2023.

Warner Bros.' The Flash Gets Official MPAA Rating

Flim Ratings officially revealed that The Flash will be rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America.

While the rating highlights the usual violence and action that comes in PG-13 movies, it also includes a note for "partial nudity," which has only been seen on rare occasions from other DC blockbusters:

"Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity."

2016's Suicide Squad earned a similar PG-13 rating upon its release, also featuring "suggestive content" along with the usual superhero antics:

Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing behavior, suggestive content and language.

Warner Bros.

Five years later, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's efforts on The Suicide Squad earned the franchise's first-ever R-rating as the movie came with graphic violence, drugs, and some "graphic nudity:"

"Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity."

Warner Bros.

How Far Will The Flash Push Its PG-13 Rating?

While R-ratings are few and far between for superhero movies, largely being kept for more naturally violent characters/teams like the Suicide Squad and Marvel's Deadpool, this rating may mean that The Flash will look to push the limits in some ways.

However, as seen by ratings for other movies like 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, there may not be that much extra-curricular material to watch out for with a movie like this one.

Interestingly, in summer 2022, a slightly NSFW DC Comics cover showed off the Flash more than half-naked as he pulled his super suit on over his legs with electricity swirling around him in the street.

Whether this moment is seen on the big screen in The Flash is still unknown, but it could open the door for some skin to be shown at one point or another.

More mysteries like this one will be solved as the marketing tour for this highly-anticipated film continues, although the reasoning behind this rating won't officially be confirmed for some time.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.