The DCEU's Final Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating (Official)

The final movie in the DCEU officially earned an unsurprising rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPAA).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hold a unique place in DC lore as the last movie in the DC Extended Universe before co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran start off their new slate in the next couple of years.

And with Aquaman 2 bringing back more than half a dozen stars from its predecessor, 2018’s Aquaman, many are expecting the story to continue down the same trajectory as Jason Momoa’s first aquatic adventure.

Aquaman 2's Unsurprising Rating Confirmed

Next Best Pictures’ Will Mavity shared an update on MPAA ratings for upcoming theatrical releases, with the listing confirming that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have a PG-13 rating for “sci-fi violence and some language.”

This news should come as unsurprising for DCEU fans, with the first Aquaman movie being rated PG-13 as well.

Thus far, the only two DC movies from recent memory to come in with a different rating are 2020’s Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad, both of which were given an R-rating in theaters.

Warner Bros. has even made last-minute adjustments to some movies in the DCEU to keep them rated PG-13, including 2022’s Black Adam.

What Will Happen in Aquaman 2?

With Aquaman 2 earning a PG-13 rating and a similar description to many other PG-13-rated movies from the superhero genre, fans are now waiting to find out exactly what the DCEU’s final movie has in store.

The first trailer for the sequel set a new DCEU record for the shortest promotional window, although it showed off some exciting action for Arthur Curry and the Atlanteans as they fight Black Manta.

DC is likely hoping that this movie will send the franchise out on one last bang considering the first movie is the only $1 billion-earner in DCEU history, although early test screenings have many concerned for the reception it will get.

But after a string of massive flops in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and even Blue Beetle, seeing this set of films come to an end will hopefully help the studio move forward to bigger and better results soon.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into theaters on December 20.