Warner Bros. Omits The Batman Part 2 From 2027 Release Sizzle Reel

The Batman - Part 2 is in danger of being delayed once again after speculation became rampant following the movie's omission from Warner Bros. Discovery's presentation. The highly anticipated DC Elseworlds sequel starring Robert Pattinson was confirmed to be in development as early as April 2022. However, The Batman director Matt Reeves suffered major setbacks in recent years, including the 2023 writers' strike, which led him to take longer to finish the script and deliver it to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Initially slated for an October 3, 2025, release, The Batman sequel was delayed twice, first to October 2, 2026, and then to its current target date of October 1, 2027.

Warner Bros. Discovery's 2026 CinemaCon panel featured a 2027 release sizzle reel highlighting upcoming movies hitting the big screen next year, including James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, A Minecraft Sequel, and Godzilla vs. Kong: Supernova.

Remain

A Minecraft Sequel

Panic Carefully

Margot Robbie’s Oceans 11

Bad Fairies

Margie Claus

Man of Tomorrow

Shiver

Evil Dead Wrath

Godzilla v Kong: Supernova

Nancy Meyers’ untitled movie

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Based on the list, it's clear that Warner Bros. Discovery omitted The Batman Part 2, signaling a potential delay for the Robert Pattinson-led DC franchise once again. This clear omission is quite surprising, given that The Batman - Part 2 is being positioned as one of Warner Bros.' biggest movies next year.

Interestingly, The Batman Part 2 was still included in a later list of projects releasing in 2027 & Beyond, possibly indicating that the studio is still unsure whether the sequel will actually be released next year.

Production on the DC sequel is gearing up to begin on May 29 under the working title Semper Vigilans, which could serve as a hint that the Court of Owls will be incorporated as villains joining the already-confirmed inclusion of Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face).

The anticipation is high for The Batman - Part 2 for many reasons, including the success of the first film, Matt Reeves' vision for the character and this universe as a whole, and its stacked cast, which now includes two MCU favorites, Stan and Scarlett Johansson.

Will The Batman Part 2 Be Delayed Again?

DC

As of writing, The Batman - Part 2 is still slated to premiere on October 1, 2027, unless the plan changes. A possible delay would completely derail the already strong momentum of the DC sequel, established over the past months through a wave of casting news, teases, and interviews from its cast and crew.

Given that the first film was released in March 2022, there is already a risk surrounding the long wait for the sequel, which could lead to fans not being excited about Pattinson's take on the character, knowing full well that James Gunn's version of the Dark Knight will soon arrive in Brave and the Bold.

This potential delay would also push back any plans for a trilogy for the Matt Reeves franchise, as another long wait would be needed to fulfill them.

Despite that, there is still an advantage to a possible delay of The Batman - Part 2, potentially giving time to refine the script, build sets, and address the film's major villain problem due to the lack of a cast for the role of Christopher Dent.

Hopefully, Warner Bros. and DC Studios will set the record straight on The Batman - Part 2's actual release timeline so that fans can temper expectations and avoid frustration over another delay.