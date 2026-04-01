Warner Bros. Officially Sets Date For DC Studios' Batman Spin-off Movie Clayface's Likely First Footage Debut

DC Studios' Batman spin-off movie, Clayface, could have a timeframe for when Warner Bros. will release its first official footage. Coming to theaters after both Superman and Supergirl, Clayface will be the DCU's third official movie to hit the big screen under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, with just over six months until its release, fans are still waiting to see the first look at this story.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to host a panel at CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday, April 14. While there is no confirmed information on what the studio will show off during this panel, it is expected to feature the first look at footage from DC Studios' Clayface movie. As of writing, the only looks at this movie have come in the form of behind-the-scenes images of the set depicting the DCU's Gotham, with the cast and main characters kept almost completely under wraps.

Over the years, Warner Bros. has often used CinemaCon to promote upcoming movies from DC Studios and DC Films. In 2025, the studio delivered an exclusive look at Superman, James Gunn's first movie in the new DCU. This footage showed the movie's first scene, in which Superman crashes into the Arctic before Krypto the Super-dog drags him to the Fortress of Solitude, and his Superman robots help heal him.

2024 centered on an early look at Superman, as DC Studios shared a new look at the official "S" logo for David Corenswet's take on the hero. Additionally, along with a tease for the Super/Man documentary focused on the late Christopher Reeve, DC delivered a teaser for Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie á Deux. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the trailer showed Arthur Fleck transitioning from stand-up comedy to music and meeting Gaga's Harley Quinn, teasing them wanting to escape through musical theater as they cause chaos in Gotham

During a transition period for DC in 2023, the studio delivered looks at two movies: Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. For Blue Beetle, the footage was largely similar to what was seen in the movie's first trailer, while also showing new looks at Jaime Reyes testing his suit's abilities and more of a glimpse into his family life. The studio also delivered an extensive look at Aquaman 2, showing off the main cast while teasing what to expect from the plot behind Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (before his move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

2022 helped set up a massive year ahead for DC in 2023, as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash were both prepping for their releases before Aquaman 2 closed out the year. Trailers for all three movies were shown at CinemaCon, although the look at Aquaman 2 was brief, considering it was still over a year and a half away from its release. Shazam 2 and The Flash had more extensive trailers, with particular emphasis placed on Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Batman.

The only movie to be shown off at CinemaCon 2021 for DC was Matt Reeves' The Batman, which was almost a year out from its release at the time. This movie had a sizzle reel presented to attendees, showing off Robert Pattinson's performance as the Caped Crusader as he teamed up with Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), and Colin Farrell (the Penguin).

In 2019, DC had a huge slate of upcoming movies to promote, including Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, The Batman, DC League of Super Pets, and Joker. This also included footage from Todd Phillips' Joker, which was later released to the public as the movie's first full trailer.

In the immediate future, DC Studios has three new releases set for 2026, starting with Supergirl on June 26. The DCU will then continue later this year with Lanterns in August and Clayface on October 23.

What To Expect From DC Studios' Clayface

DC Studios

Clayface will take the DC Universe in a new direction, becoming the franchise's first-ever horror movie behind director James Watkins. Featuring Tom Rhys Harries as the leading character, Matt Hagen, this movie will center on his scary transformation into a clay-based monster, making the body horror aspect of the story a top priority.



This trailer should also tease more of the movie's plot, which has largely been kept under wraps during the development process. Having his body and face disfigured by a gangster early in this movie, the story will highlight his efforts to get revenge on those who wronged him while learning how to handle his new look and abilities.

For the time being, it is unclear whether this footage will be released to the public after its debut at CinemaCon or whether any footage will be released at all. However, the time seems to be drawing close for DC Studios to start this movie's promotional run, particularly since it is the final confirmed release of 2026.