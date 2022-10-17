Warner Bros. Forced to Edit Black Adam to Avoid R-Rating

DC's Black Adam is finally here and the hierarchy of the DCEU is about to change, at least if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is to be believed. The super-powered epic has gotten largely positive reviews after having been in development for more than a decade.

Black Adam has been teased to be a bit darker than some of the other comic book movies on the market, with the "highest body count" in any superhero flick to date. And it makes sense seeing as Black Adam is a little more visceral of a hero, usually playing on the more villainous side than others.

But it turns out this darkness and overall more mature tone could have gone a lot further, even possibly getting the movie an R-rating at one point.

Black Adam Was R-Rated Earlier This Summer

According to Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia, DC's latest blockbuster was originally rated R by the MPAA.

Speaking with Collider, Garcia said in making the film they wanted to make sure they "honored the character of Black Adam" a hero who is known for "his aggression and violence." This led the team to "push it as far as [they could]," working closely alongside the MPAA to "to finally get it to where [they] were able:"

“We really wanted to make sure that we honored the character of Black Adam. One of the things he's known for is his aggression and violence, and to do a Black Adam movie that didn't have that just wouldn’t have been authentic. So we always went into this knowing that we were going to push it as far as we did. We knew it was going to be a collaborative process with the MPAA to finally get it to where we were able, to get that rating, but we were able to pull it off. But it was really important for us to do that. And that's something Dwayne was very committed to as well.”

Black Adam producer Beau Flynn revealed that this led to "four rounds" of edits that Warner Bros. was forced to make by the MPAA to achieve the PG-13 rating, and actually "[the movie only] just got [its] PG-13" rating, noting the final cut was only locked in "four or five weeks ago."

Flynn told Collider "[they] did have to make a lot of edits." He remarked that there were once about "four or five" moments that push that PG-13 rating, which is better than the "about ten" sequences that were in the film at one point:

“We did have to make a lot of edits, actually. There are some personal moments that we really love, but we had to let them go. But we never compromised, we never had to cut a scene. We had some really cool moments, and if you notice, there are some great moments when Black Adam is in the fly bike chase sequence and drops one of the intergang soldiers. Then there's this great moment where the truck bounces over the body. But those are moments that you need and remember in these movies, you know what I mean? You can't play it safe, and you have to go for it. And I think we have four or five of those. At one point we had about ten, and we were able to find some compromise with the MPAA on that.”

Release the Johnson Cut

This is not the first DCEU film that has pushed the rating boundary for its theatrical release (i.e. Batman v Superman), so fans should not lose hope that the hallowed R-rated Black Adam cut will never see the light of day.

It makes a lot of sense that an R-rated cut of the upcoming DC film does exist. Black Adam is notoriously aggressive and violent in the comics, so to put that same tone on-screen, of course, was going to push the envelope.

Hearing this it would not be all that surprising if after Black Adam has completed its theatrical run a 'Bigger, Longer, and Uncut' edition of the film is released. Batman v Superman got an R-rated rerelease titled The Ultimate Edition, so there is precedent at Warner Bros. for something like this if fans were to demand it.

Black Adam smashes onto theater screens worldwide on October 21.