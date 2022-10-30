Dwayne Johnson Reveals What’s Next for Black Adam & Superman In DCEU Future

Black Adam shook the DCEU when it finally unveiled Henry Cavill's comeback as Superman in its game-changing mid-credits scene.

The character's return comes after Dwayne Johnson's heavy teases about Superman's presence alongside the actual scene being leaked that made Black Adam's producer frustrated.

Following a successful opening weekend, Cavill officially announced his Superman return on social media, with him confirming that his Black Adam appearance is just the beginning.

Looking ahead, Johnson opened up about Black Adam and Superman's DCEU future.

Black Adam & Superman Won't Agree on Many Things

DC

Dwayne Johnson sat down in an interview with JOE.ie to talk about Black Adam and Superman's dynamic in the DCEU.

Upon bringing up Henry Cavill's Superman during the sitdown, Johnson first admitted that the idea of him working together with the DCEU veteran down the line is "fun to say" while also describing their future clash as "Earth-shattering:"

“It was very cool the way you just brought up Henry [Cavill], because, we are enjoying now… it’s almost like… I’m like Santa Claus, Dw-anna Claus, where I know that there’s a gift that is getting ready to come in Black Adam for the fans. And this idea of Henry Cavill and I working out together for a possible showdown down the line is fun to say. But the truth is, and for all your fans watching, the truth is a Black Adam-Superman showdown [is] no doubt Earth-shattering."

The WWE Legend then pointed out that the fight between the two DC heavyweights would "just be a moment of a bigger, much bigger story" that could be told the right way:

"But the truth is, is that would be just a moment. Because what we want to do on our end at Seven Bucks Productions is, we are long-term storytellers and that Black Adam-Superman would just be a moment of a bigger, much bigger story I think that could be told and told the right way."

Johnson also made it clear that there are a lot of things that Black Adam and Superman will and won't agree on throughout their journey, making it a more interesting fight in the future:

"So when all that does go down… um because look at the end of the day… you have to be clear. You have the most powerful force in the universe and his name is Superman. No one will ever be able to match that and then you also have a very disruptive force, who can go toe-to-toe with Superman. And there are a lot of things that they’re going to agree on and even more interesting down the road in our storytelling, there’s a lot of things that they’re not going to agree on, so that’s gonna… I see that eyebrow raise, you’re like, ‘Oh!’ You know it’s coming. So that’s all going to come down the road. And when that time comes then I’m sure, to bring it all the way back to your great question, myself and Henry Cavill, I’m sure we’ll get after it in the gym and as you said we will in fact break the internet.”

The DCEU newcomer's latest comments are in line with his previous take on a Superman and Black Adam clash.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Johnson cast doubt on the possibility of seeing a showdown in Black Adam 2, saying that he "[doesn't] know if that's the way to go:"

"I don't know. I think the question is, 'Should it be the showdown?' And I don't know if that's the way to go."

In a separate interview with CinemaBlend, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed that the battle between the titular anti-hero and Superman is "never been about a one-off," noting that it all lies on the fact that both exist in the same universe and "are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides:"

"It’s never been about a one-off or just about a fight. No, it’s about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides."

Garcia ended by reassuring that the main intention of pitting the pair against one another is to reward fans:

"Hopefully, they’re going to clash at some point, but it’s not just about a ‘one fight’ situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Why Superman & Black Adam's 'Partnership' is Intriguing

It would make sense if Black Adam and Superman are not enemies from the get-go, considering that a clash between the two characters would literally be Earth-shattering.

Dwayne Johnson's remark about the pair not agreeing and agreeing on some things is intriguing since it essentially confirms that both of them will encounter one another several times, proving the long-form storytelling approach of the studio.

It's safe to assume that Black Adam and Superman will be featured in multiple projects as both allies and enemies, without even knowing if the two will eventually battle it out. This dynamic allows the pair's future appearances to be far more interesting since fans and even the characters who are with them wouldn't even know if a huge fight will happen.

While other DC heroes like Wonder Woman and Aquaman would be able to briefly restrain them, a fight between the two is a matter of when and not if. Hopefully, one wouldn't be able to kill the other since there are still a lot of major DC villains like Darkseid and Brainiac that need to be dealt with.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters worldwide.