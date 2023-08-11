'Just Stop': WandaVision Star Responds to MCU Spin-off Rumors

One of the MCU's major supporting actors from WandaVision commented on rumors about a potential spin-off featuring his Marvel character.

Julian Hilliard's Billy Maximoff first made his debut for Marvel Studios in the Emmy-winning WandaVision before starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although his future in the role is unknown.

Rumors pointed to an eventual Young Avengers team-up bringing his Wiccan back into the fold, with plenty of other characters from the group in line to continue into future MCU outings as well.

More recently, however, Hilliard was rumored to be in line for a leading role in his own Wiccan spin-off series. This series was said to be in development before the writers' and actors' strikes shut down Hollywood.

Marvel

WandaVision star Julian Hilliard shared his reaction to a rumor pertaining to a potential MCU spin-off staring his Billy Maximoff on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Noticing the article making the rounds on social media, Hilliard stated that he is on strike with his fellow actors during the SAG-AFTRA strike, asking fans to stop pushing rumors like this one:

"I’m seeing my picture all over the place about this. I’m on strike plus, I adore writers too much, just stop #solidarity #SAGAFTRAstrike #StrongerTogether #SAGAFTRAstrong"

Hilliard is the latest Marvel actor to stand in solidarity with the actors going on strike, which comes after stars like Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, and Don Cheadle all commented on the actor's fight for fair wages.

When Will Actors' Strike Come to an End?

Julian Hilliard's comments on his potential WandaVision spin-off put into perspective just how serious the ongoing actors and writers' strikes are, with these creatives all willing to put their careers somewhat on hold until their issues are resolved.

And considering that there's no realistic end in sight for either battle, the young star already appears to understand the severity of the situation as he and his fellow Marvel co-stars look at the big picture.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also commented on the disappointment he feels as his team looks to push the MCU forward, sharing the hope that "a new agreement will be finalized soon" so he and the Marvel Studios family can get back to work.

And with multiple WandaVision spin-offs either already confirmed or rumored to be in the works, not to mention the rest of the Multiverse Saga, fans can only hope these strikes don't last too much longer.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.