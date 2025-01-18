Vera Season 14 Cast: Every Actor & Character Who Appears (Photos)

Vera returned for an emotional two final episodes, allowing fans to say goodbye to stars Brenda Blethyn and David Leon.

After premiering in 2011, Vera finally came to an end. The hit ITV series followed an obsessive detective chief inspector (DCI) named Vera Stanhope as she and her team worked to solve the toughest cases in Northumberland, England.

Previous seasons of Vera have only included a few episodes (mainly four, with exceptions featuring three or five), but Season 14 broke a show record by only bringing two episodes to the table.

Every Main Cast Member of Vera Season 14

Brenda Blethyn - DCI Vera Stanhope

Brenda Blethyn's Vera Stanhope is the titular character of the hit ITV series and has been the beating heart of the show since the very first episode.

Fans have followed Vera on a number of cases throughout the show's 14 seasons, and it will be a bittersweet moment for everyone as she solves her final case.

Vera is a detective chief inspector who leads her own team at the Northumberland and City Police.

Blethyn is a two-time Oscar nominee and is best known for her work in 2005's Pride & Prejudice, Secrets & Lies, and Little Voice.

Rhiannon Clements - DC Steph Duncan

Rhiannon Clements is one of Vera's newest cast members. Joining the show in Season 13, she portrays Detective Constable (DC) Steph Duncan.

As a DC, Steph works directly alongside Vera on high-priority cases. Steph is extremely enthusiastic and sometimes her personality is just the opposite of Vera's, but when the two put their heads together, they can solve any case.

Clements has played in some major projects such as Death on the Nile, Doctor Who (which just released a Christmas special with a star-studded cast), and Hollyoaks.

David Leon - Joe Ashworth

David Leon is one of the most tenured Vera actors on the show. He plays Joe Ashworth, Vera's very first assistant.

Leon left Vera after Season 7 but made a grand return in Season 13 in 2024. However, the character was much different. After returning, it was revealed that he had taken a job as a detective inspector for the College of Policing.

Leon can also be seen in RocknRolla, The Lives of the Saints, and Clapham Junction.

Jon Morrison - DC Kenny Lockhart

Veteran actor Jon Morrison returned to Vera Season 14 as DC Kenny Lockhart, a long-time member of Vera's team.

Kenny and Vera have worked together for many years, so the two feel comfortable working on cases together. They also regularly look out for each other, and Vera even likes to tease Kenny at times (mostly about his multiple failed marriages).

Kenny's primary role on the team is information gathering. He conducts interviews and runs surveillance to help out Vera and the others, and he performs his job well.

Morrison's talents are also on display in Monarch of the Glen, Final Option, and Nil by Mouth.

Sarah Kameela Impey - Dr. Paula Bennett

Sarah Kameela Impey portrays Dr. Paula Bennett in Vera Season 14. Dr. Bennett is a pathologist on Vera's team, meaning she examines bodies to determine if a victim has any diseases, looks at body positioning and other factors that could lead to discovering a cause of death, etc.

Dr. Bennett performs her job well and gets along with Vera.

Impey is best known for her roles in We Are Lady Parts, Maternal, and Dinner with the Parents.

Bryan Moriarty - Zachary Martin

Bryan Moriarty was a guest star in Vera Season 14, Episode 1 as Zachary Martin. Moriarty's character was the victim in that episode.

Zachary was previously in prison for GHB, which is the acronym for grievous bodily harm, which means he intentionally inflicted serious bodily harm on someone else. He was released from prison just one month before his death in Episode 1.

Moriarty is an upcoming actor who only has a few official credits, but he can also be seen in The Wonder and Huey.

Chelsea Halfpenny - Kimberley Martin

Chelsea Halfpenny was another guest star in Vera Season 14, Episode 1. She portrayed Kimberley Martin.

Kimberley was the wife of Zachary, the victim of Episode 1. Kimberley could be seen with her son, Ollie, in the episode.

Halfpenny is best known for her work in Casualty, Emmerdale Farm, and Grantchester.

Yazmin Kayani - Justine Kohli

Yazmin Kayani was yet another guest star in the Vera Season 14 premiere. She played Justine Kohli, Zachary's parole officer.

Kayani is an up-and-coming actress who has only appeared in two other projects aside from Vera - a TV series titled Doctors and the short film Nettle Day.

Shobna Gulati - Chief Superintendent Khalon

Shobna Gulati was introduced in Vera Season 14, Episode 1 as Chief Superintendent Khalon. Gulati appeared in both episodes of Season 14.

As the chief superintendent, Khalon is a senior-ranking officer in the police force. In Episode 1, she came to Vera and commanded her to investigate a cold case.

Gulati can also be seen in Coronation Street, dinnerladies, and Where the Heart Is.

Jonathan Iceton - Josh Worsten

Jonathan Iceton was a guest star in the Vera Season 14 (and series) finale. He played Josh Worsten, the victim in the episode.

Vera is Iceton's only official acting credit aside from a 2017 short film titled Mortal.

Anthony Flanagan - Chris Worsten

Anthony Flanagan also guest-starred in Vera Season 14, Episode 2. He played Chris Worsten, Josh's dad.

Flanagan recently appeared in House of the Dragon (which recently received an exciting filming update), Life on Mars, and Doctor Who.

Kevin Whately - Gary Creelan

Kevin Whately was another guest star in Vera's Season 14 premiere. He played Gary Creelan.

Gary was a former officer that worked on the Corbridge case, a well-known case that never got solved. At the time, there wasn't enough evidence to close the Corbridge case, so it went cold.

It is also worth noting that he was once Kenny's boss.

Whately is best known for his roles in Inspector Morse, Inspector Lewis, and The English Patient.

Charlotte Bradley - Chloe Spencer

Charlotte Bradley guest starred in the Vera series finale as Chloe Spencer. In the episode, it was discovered that Chloe lived at the children's home and was missing the night Josh Worsten went missing.

Spencer is an up-and-coming actress. Aside from Vera, her only credit has been in How to Be a Person.

Derek Thompson - Gordon Spencer

Derek Thompson is another veteran actor who brought his talents to Vera's final season. He played Gordon Spencer.

Gordon was Chloe's grandfather. It was revealed in the episode that Gordon was asked to help Chloe by taking her in when she was a child, but he felt as though they wouldn't get along, so she ended up in a children's home.

Thompson was a popular actor in the 1980s, starring in TV shows such as The Gentle Touch and Casualty, while also appearing in films like The Long Good Friday.

Cathy Tyson - Kath Oliver

Cathy Tyson also guest-starred in Vera's final two episodes. She played Kath Oliver, a detective who worked on the Corbridge case 20 years ago with Gary Creelan.

Tyson is best known for her roles in Mona Lisa, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Dune: Prophecy (read more about the complicated family tree in Dune: Prophecy here).

Freya Parks - Stella Marsh

Freya Parks was featured in Vera's series finale as Stella Marsh, the ex-girlfriend of Josh Worsten. Stella and Josh started dating in high school but split up just before the latter's death.

Parks can also be seen in Les Miserables, Jane Eyre, and Creation.

Vera Season 1-13 are streaming on BritBox.