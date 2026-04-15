Universal Studios CinemaCon 2026 Panel: Live Blog (In Progress) - The Odyssey, Disclosure Day, Minions & Monsters

CinemaCon, the largest panel trade show, where all the major Hollywood studios come together to display their upcoming library of movies to theater owners and distributors, will begin its third day with a panel from Universal Studios!

Last year, Universal Studios wowed CinemaCon with its lineup of How To Train Your Dragon's live-action remake, Wicked's sequel Wicked For Good, and the highly successful Jurassic World Rebirth.

This year, Universal Studios has a similarly stacked library of movies! The biggest of which might be the Michael biopic, starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson himself! The movie follows the life of the biggest pop star of all time, Michael Jackson, as he begins his solo career. Michael is already receiving great reviews from those who have seen it early.

Christopher Nolan's next movie, The Odyssey, will almost certainly have a large presence at the event. Nolan has become the golden boy of cinephiles, drawing large crowds and big box office numbers from his name alone. Theater owners will be very excited to see a more in-depth look at his latest film, which stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and more A-list stars.

Universal Studios

Other movies Universal Studios will likely bring to the CinemaCon stage are the new Minions movie, Minions & Monsters, Steven Spielberg's next alien sci-fi flick, Disclosure Day, and a possible announcement of Universal's next Nintendo movie (Donkey Kong?).

Every Announcement From Universal Studios CinemaCon 2026 Panel

The Direct

Snoop Dogg Biopic

Variety

Universal Studios' CinemaCon panel has just kicked off with none other than Snoop Dogg performing "Drop It Like It's Hot" on stage.

He does this while announcing a Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop. "It's finally time to tell my own story," he says to the CinemaCon show floor. Snoop compared this opportunity to his own Straight Outta Compton.

Snoop revealed that Jonathan Davis will be playing a younger version of himself. Davis' recent breakout role was on Netflix's Outer Banks.

The film will be directed by Craig Brewer and produced by Brian Grazer and Snoop Dogg.

The Odyssey

Universal

The Odyssey's time on the CinemaCon stage begins with a celebratory montage of Christopher Nolan's past works. His most recent, Oppenheimer, won numerous Oscars, including Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan takes the stage and begins by talking about the public's fascination with The Odyssey's story for over 3000 years. “Why The Odyssey? The Odyssey is a story that has fascinated generation after generation for centuries. It is not a story. It is THE story.” Nolan exclaims.

Nolan, a big proponent of the IMAX format, talks about how he pushed IMAX engineers to make the entirety of The Odyssey for IMAX. Nolan says he wants to film intimate scenes the same way that he has been doing action scenes for years, all in IMAX.

Matt Damon's Odysseus, Tom Holland's Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway's Penelope are at the "core" of The Odyssey, says Nolan.

The director then went on to joke about The Odyssey's large and star-studded cast, saying, "It would be quicker for me to tell you the actors that aren't in The Odyssey."

The film has been an absolute nightmare to film... but in all the right ways

Nolan then goes on to show more footage from The Odyssey, starting with a shot of Matt Damon's Odysseus washing up on a beach after a ship wreck. "How long have I been here, Calypso?" Damon's Odysseys says.

In another scene Tom Holland's Telemachus and Jon Bernthal's King Menelaus are talking with each other. "Did you ever hear the story of the horse from the inside?", referring to the Trojan horse story, which will happen in the movie.

Flashbacks to the Trojan Horse scene are shown, much of which has already appeared in the publicly available trailer.

The Odyssey footage ends with a new shot of a cyclops grabbing a soldier.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!