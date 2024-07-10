Tracker Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

TV audiences should be excited about the latest update regarding the filming schedule of Tracker Season 2 and its implications for its release on CBS and Paramount+.

The last season of Tracker ended with Justin Hartley's Colter saving Lizzy's daughter and exposing the town's corruption that attempted to hide her disappearance.

Colter also learned that his father and Lizzy's mother had an affair, which left him with more questions about his family.

Shooting for Tracker Season 2 Begins Soon

An official listing for production shoots in British Columbia shows that Tracker Season 2 starts filming on July 16, 2024, lasting until March 4, 2025.

Unless there are any unforeseen shooting delays, the next season's premiere is still set to be released on CBS sometime in the fall, with the season continuing into next year.

However, it will move up from its previous 9 p.m. ET/PT slot to 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays.

Tracker Season 2 Release Projections

It's encouraging that a show like Tracker is being moved up an hour, considering an 8 p.m. start time on Sundays is just when the primetime slot starts in the United States.

This should come as no surprise as Tracker ranked among CBS's highest-rated series that season and was renewed after only just four episodes aired.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, confirmed that Tracker "kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going" when the network renewed it for another season.

As for when audiences should expect Tracker Season 2 to debut, a late September or early October window is most likely, as this has historically been the time period during which most Sunday-slotted CBS dramas have premiered in the Fall season.

It's clear that CBS sees Tracker as their newest big primetime series, and with this new time slot, they're doing as much as they can to grow its audience for its next season.

Tracker Season 2 will debut in the Fall of this year on CBS and Paramount+.

