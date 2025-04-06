Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 now has its official release date for CBS after an unexpected gap in programming.

Tracker continues to deliver twists and turns with each new episode, even amidst a number of casting changes next to leading man Justin Hartley. The series centers on a lone-wolf survivalist who is an expert in tracking, making his living helping law enforcement and private citizens for payment.

Tracker has run on Sundays throughout the season at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Season 2, Episode 15 having debuted on CBS on March 30.

Why is Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 Delayed?

As listed by Paramount,Tracker Season 2 will not air tonight (Sunday, April 6) due to a conflict in programming on CBS, with neither a new episode or a rerun playing on TV.

In this instance, CBS is set to broadcast An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, which will feature performances of songs from the two artists' upcoming collaborative album. This will run from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Notably, this conflicts with the schedule for Tracker, which airs on Sundays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. With no new episode set to run this week, Tracker Season 2, Episode 16 is now confirmed to debut on CBS on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

What To Expect in Tracker Season 2, Episode 16

While Episode 16 is not due to hit CBS until April 13, the network has already released a synopsis for the new entry, which is titled, "The Mercy Seat."

Colter Shaw is teased to be helping an old friend of his with "a search and rescue mission for two missing sisters" in snowy Montana. Elsewhere, Reenie will be visited by a new client who is said to "[challenge] her morality."

CBS has also released a few pictures teasing what fans can expect from this episode, including a peek at Colter making his way through snowy pine trees. He is also seen working with Sean Depner’s Dash and Ariana Guerra’s Amelia as they work to find the sisters in question.

Pej Vahdat will also rejoin the action as Leonard Sharf, making his second appearance in Tracker after first appearing in the cast of Episode 14. Sharf is one of Reenie Greene's associates who hired her to look into somebody for leverage, although it is unknown what he will be up to moving forward.

Tracker Season 2, Episode 14 will debut on CBS on Sunday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET.