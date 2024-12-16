CBS revealed Tracker Season 2, Episode 9's release date following the previous installment's revelations about Colter Shaw's white whale case.

Tracker Season 2's midseason finale aired on CBS last December 1, and it revolved around Colter being tasked to find a guy who had been presumed dead for years.

Elsewhere in the action series episode, his longstanding case of finding Gina Pickett received much-needed progress.

Season 2, Episode 8's cliffhanger ending built more anticipation as the first half of the show's sophomore run ended.

When Will Tracker Season 2 Episode 9 Release?

Justin Hartley

CBS officially revealed that Tracker Season 2, Episode 9 is set to air on the network on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Season 2 is also confirmed to have 22 episodes compared to its 13-episode run in its debut season.

Tracker will return to its usual Sunday schedule after a two-month break. It remains to be seen whether the next batch of episodes will air uninterrupted. If so, the series will continue until at least May 2025.

The following is the full episode release schedule for the rest of Tracker Season 2 if it has an uninterrupted run:

Episode 9 - February 16

Episode 10 - February 23

Episode 11 - March 2

Episode 12 - March 9

Episode 13 - March 16

Episode 14 - March 23

Episode 15 - March 30

Episode 16 - April 6

Episode 17 - April 13

Episode 18 - April 20

Episode 19 - April 27

Episode 20 - May 4

Episode 21 - May 11

Episode 22 - May 18

What To Expect in Tracker Season 2 Episode 9

Tracker Season 2, Episode 8's ending revealed more details about Gina Pickett's mysterious disappearance, with one of the suspects confirming that Frank Whales was responsible for it and a man only known as the "teacher" was pulling the strings behind the scenes.

It was also unveiled that this particular teacher was using pretty boys to lure young girls into a horrible location only known as "The Farm."

Given that the episode ended with Colter asking the suspect if Gina is still alive, a definitive answer could be given in Season 2, Episode 9.

Whether or not Gina is alive, Colter will do whatever it takes to find her and make her kidnappers pay for what they did to her.

Aside from the overarching white whale case this season, the show thrives on its case-of-the-week format, where different individuals hire Colter to find missing loved ones for a price.

For example, Tracker Season 2, Episode 6 focused on Colter searching for missing campers, leading to an encounter with a serial killer in the woods.

Another storyline that the remaining episodes of Season 2 could focus on is the return of Colter's family members, especially after Season 1 introduced more mysteries surrounding his father's death.

The first eight episodes of Tracker Season 2 are streaming on Paramount+.