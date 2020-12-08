Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Set Photos Tease Car Crash Action Scene

Spider-Man 3 is beginning to give Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a run for its money in terms of potential multiverse mishaps with news of Jamie Foxx's Electro joining Spider-Man 3, and now even more shocking news of Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus. But, fans shouldn't forget that this is a movie starring Tom Holland and the rest of his supporting cast.

Filming for Spider-Man 3 began in early November and hasn't stopped, with Zendaya and Tom Holland (or at least their stunt-doubles) performing a stunt in a clearing fifty-feet in the air. It seems like more stunts are being performed in this same clearing involving a lot of blue screens and wrecked cars.

NEWS

A fan account following the production for Spider-Man 3 has posted new images from filming, one of which was posted by Atlanta Filming from an unknown source. In both photos, there are cars in peril. One of them is suspended in the air with blue screens surrounding it, while the other is dangling off of a bridge, seemingly after crashing.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Who knows what may be happening to these cars, but with the casting of Alfred Molina being confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, it's actually easy to imagine that first car suspended in the air, seemingly by nothing, to actually be the work of Doctor Octopus. The Spider-Man villain is very used to throwing cars at the web-slinger, but it is unknown if these two cars are part of the same scene.

It could be that they're both going to take place on a highway, hence the second photo showing the car nearly falling off what appears to be an overpass. Could this be part of a chase sequence where Peter is trying to get away or the villains going after his loved ones? Whatever the context of these photos may be, this movie is sure to be packed to the brim with action and Spider-Man fighting for his life and the lives of those closest to him.