Tom Hiddleston's Loki Gets Ultra-Detailed Official Statue (Photos)

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been one of the MCU's most popular characters for more than a decade, having first come into the picture in Marvel Studios' fourth film Chris Hemsworth's Thor. From there, he's gone back and forth from hero to villain over the course of the Avengers quadrilogy, and he remains an important figure in the narrative even to this day.

The God of Mischief has found a home on Disney+ in Phase 4 with his own solo series, Loki, in which Hiddleston's antihero finds himself working with and against the Time Variance Authority after stealing the Tesseract during the Avengers' Time Heist. This eventually led to a meeting with Jonathan Majors' Kang Variant, He Who Remains, before the Multiverse began falling into chaos ahead of everything still left to take place throughout the Multiverse Saga.

Hiddleston also remains as popular as ever in Marvel's merchandising rounds as well, which include new collectible figurines being released along with the actor being used in promotional material regularly. Now, the MCU veteran has gotten another unique chance at glory thanks to a special presentation at New York Comic-Con.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki Gets Massive Wax Figure

Marvel Entertainment partnered with Madame Tussauds museum in New York City to unveil a life-size figure depicting Tom Hiddleston's Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The figure of Loki depicts him in his full Asgardian armor that was heavily featured in 2012's The Avengers, complete with his helmet and "the big bendy horns" as he stands in front of New York City's Grand Central Station. Fans will remember this as the location where the Avengers first assembled as the Chitauri invaded Earth.

The Loki statue brings incredible detail in the craftsmanship, perfectly replicating Tom Hiddleston's face down to the eyebrows and the pores in his face.

It even comes complete with a replica of Loki's scepter in the figure's right hand, which also served as the casing for the Mind Stone.

The blue casing for the Mind Stone shines brightly in the middle of the scepter's blade, which is duplicated with every possible detail that was first seen in the 2012 team-up movie.

Marvel also spoke with Madame Tussauds spokesperson Ben Shapiro, discussing the process behind developing the figure, noting how the companies have had a long-standing relationship with one another:

"We’ve had a relationship with Marvel going back probably to the origins of the MCU, created figures from Iron Man to the latest figure that’s just debuted today at Comic-Con - it’s Loki, God of Mischief."

Shapiro explained how Loki was a key figure for Madame Tussauds to build, noting how it took a few months and countless artists to make sure Hiddleston's anti-hero looked as good as possible:

"There was no better figure to bring into the Hall of Heroes than Loki. He’s not quite a hero, I have to say, but with the streaming show on Disney+, Loki, everyone has their fan-favorite villain back in the spotlight. There was really a moment where we knew we can’t have a Marvel area in the attraction if we don’t have Loki, so they spend four, six months working on this figure, tons of artists, tons of measurements, reference photos, and you can check it out here in person. Loki looks incredible."

Loki Shines at New York Comic-Con

To put it simply, this figurine looks like a still version of the real Tom Hiddleston brought to life, which comes from the best wax artists on the planet. Even for the way that Loki's costume translates onto the statue, the details on his face are what make it truly stand out from any standard collectible item commemorating the iconic MCU character.

And while Marvel gets to celebrate Loki with this incredible figurine, bringing it to thousands of fans in a public setting, Hiddleston continues to work hard to bring his biggest role ever back into the fold for the MCU's Phase 5.

Loki Season 2 will revisit the God of Mischief in his adventures through time and space with the Multiverse now fully unleashed, this time with plenty more Kang the Conqueror after his return in February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Alongside returning stars like Owen Wilson and newcomers like Ke Huy Quan, this new season will take the Multiversal madness to new levels as Loki tries to stop the dam holding back other dimensions from breaking.

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2023.