Thor: Love and Thunder Hercules Scene Reveal Explained by Director

After months of waiting, Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here. Directed by Taika Waititi, the anticipation surrounding the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel has been sky high, especially after the overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. Throughout its marketing, Thor 4 has been promoted as a standalone adventure, but after its worldwide premiere, it's clear that this wasn't the case as its post-credits scenes set up massive ramifications for the MCU.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

After Gorr the God Butcher kidnapped the Asgardian children from New Asgard, Thor sought the assistance of the Gods, which led to him (alongside Mighty Thor, Korg, and Valkyrie) visiting Omnipotent City. During the team's visit, Russell Crowe's Zeus firmly declined Thor's request, ultimately leading to an epic clash that seemingly ended with the former's demise.

However, during the mid-credits scene, it was revealed that Zeus is still alive, with him seeking revenge against Thor. As a result, the powerful God ordered his most skilled warrior to hunt down the Avenger.

Taika Waititi Explains Hercules' MCU Debut

Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder's mid-credits scene featured the debut of Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) as Hercules, with the character set to hunt down the God of Thunder in a future installment.

Thor 4 director Taika Waititi sat down with Uproxx to talk about Hercules' historic MCU debut and Goldstein's involvement in the long-running franchise.

Waititi, who also voices Korg in the sequel, revealed that the decision to cast Goldstein as Hercules came from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige:

“Kevin really wanted him to do it, and yeah, Brett’s amazing. He’s great.”

Waititi also pointed out that he doesn't know the specifics about Hercules' MCU future, saying that it is unknown if the tease at the end is meant for "future Thor movies or something else entirely:"

“And I don’t know if that’s to do with Thor, or if it’s to do with how that will develop. Because, obviously, Hercules, there’s a character from the books as well. And so, yeah, this will be interesting to see because Kevin, he’s obviously the mastermind of all of these threads and how they’ll tie up and how they meet, mix and match. So I’m curious to find out myself.”

The MCU director also recalled the excitement of the audience at the film's premiere when Hercules showed up:

“And it was such a cool moment in the cinema where it played, that people went nuts. They were so excited.”

Hercules' MCU debut has been in the rumor mill since June 2020, as first reported by Cinema Spot.

Analyzing Hercules' MCU Future after Thor 4

Brett Goldstein is best known for his role as Roy Kent on Apple TV's Ted Lasso, for which he received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. That said, it seems that Marvel Studios has another home run when it comes to its Hercules casting.

Taika Waititi's high praise of Goldstein is a positive development for the actor's MCU future, and signs indicate that he has a long journey ahead. In addition, the fact that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige handpicked the actor to portray the MCU's Hercules also says a lot about his potential.

While it's unknown if Thor 5 will be part of the MCU's Phase 5 slate, the clash between the God of Thunder and Hercules appears to confirm that a fifth installment will eventually happen.

At this stage, not much is known about Marvel Studios' Hercules, meaning that there's a chance that a potential solo spinoff for the Marvel hero could be announced before his eventual encounter with Thor.

In Marvel Comics, Thor and Hercules are actually friends, but it seems that the MCU will pit them against each other first before eventually teaming up against a greater threat. Hercules also fought alongside the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in several battles, meaning that these adventures could potentially happen in the future.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.