Thor 5: Taika Waititi Reveals Wild Story Pitch for Next Marvel Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder has made its way onto Disney+ following two months in theaters, with director Taika Waititi having delivered his second full MCU outing since 2017. But with Thor being the first MCU character to get four solo movies in the MCU's long history, the question now turns to whether Thor 4 will move into an eventual Thor 5 in the Multiverse Saga or later.

Waititi has spoken multiple times over the past couple of years about Thor 5 potentially becoming a reality, although no serious talks have emerged about Marvel pushing it into development. Those talks started as early as last summer, with Waititi only offering the comment "who knows?" when he touched on his future with Marvel Studios.

In the weeks leading up to Thor 4's premiere, he was fairly evasive in dodging a question about coming back for a third solo movie, joking that he might be lured back by money and potential Oscars glory with another Marvel Studios outing.

Now, Waititi addressed the idea of a return once again, even jokingly pitching an idea for what the God of Thunder could be up to next.

Taika Waititi Pitches Ridiculous Thor 5 Plot

Marvel

Speaking with Ali Plumb on BBC Radio 1, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi discussed some funny potential ideas for what could happen in Thor 5.

Plumb asked if he could pitch some ideas to Waititi, with the director resigned to the fact that it was going to happen regardless of whether he said yes or no. This led to some hilarious subtitle names, including "What a Classic Thor Adventure, Hurrah:"

Plumb: “You have said that you will make Thor movies with Chris until the wheels come off, so to speak. Can I pitch you some titles for the next Thor films?” Waititi: “I feel like you’re gonna do it anyway Plumb: “Well, yeah. Alright, how about ‘Thive: What a Classic Thor Adventure, Hurrah?’” Waititi: “Thive?” Plumb: “Yes, Thive.” Waititi: “‘Thive: What a Classic Thor Adventure, Hurrah’.”

While also joking about the last movie being titled "Thor 4: More Thor," the two also came up with other ideas including a reference to the mighty hammer Mjolnir along with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury:

Plumb: “You missed a trick with ’Th-four.’” Waititi: “’Thor 4: More Thor, For Sure.’” Plumb: “When you do the black and white remake of this…” Waititi: “’Cor, more Thor!’” Plumb: “That’s it! Ideal. Also, I want you to somehow include ‘Eat this hammer’ and ‘Nick Fast and the Nick Furious.’ They all need to be in there.”

They used this same trend with potential Thor 5 titles, offering words that rhyme with "five" as they joke about making one of them similarly to Rodney Dangerfield's Back to School and raking in money quickly:

Waititi: “What about Thor 5: Still Alive.” Plumb: “That’s it. ‘In case you’re wondering, he’s not dead.’” Waititi: “‘Pass the Chives… Thor 5: Learning to Drive.’ I’s like Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield, but Thor learning to drive. I think like if there’s going to be a fifth film, you just gotta like take all the zeros off the budget. Make it like a six-million-dollar movie. We’re just Thor on Earth. Yeah, it’s just learning to drive.” Plumb: “He can’t pass his theory. Yeah, bless him. him and Darryl.” Waititi: “I think… I literally think you could make at least half a billion dollars in the box office and you’ve only spent eight million. Six million… Back up the money truck. Disney’s back.” Plumb: “He’s queueing for the post office.”

The two shared a laugh with each other as they ended the interview on that question, saying that they'll have to do the same thing again when Thor 5 does come around:

Waititi: “What’s the next question?” Plumb: “Please don’t worry don’t worry about the next question. That was great. We’ve got Thor queueing for the post office to send money back home.” Waititi: “Thor in the DMV. It’s like, ’Aw man, this wouldn’t happen on Asgard.’”

Will Thor 5 Become a Reality for Marvel?

In the MCU's long history, outside of the six Avengers movies that will be in place by 2025, Thor is the only character thus far to get four solo movies all to himself. While this will change in a way with 2024's Captain America: New World Order, the main difference there is that it will be the first one to feature Sam Wilson as Captain America, giving Anthony Mackie his first leading effort after Chris Evans retired from the franchise.

After offering some hilarious potential titles for Thor 5, the big question now is whether it will actually happen, especially with an already jam-packed Phase 5 and plenty of properties that will surely take over Phase 6.

The end of Love and Thunder certainly left the door open for the God of Thunder to continue into another solo movie, especially with Brett Goldstein's Hercules looking for vengeance after the battle at Omnipotent City. And with Chris Hemsworth still getting enjoyment out of playing the role, Thor 5 wouldn't be completely out of the question, although it will likely be some time until anything becomes official in terms of development.

For now, Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney+.