Thor 4 Set Video Reveals Natalie Portman Stunt Double Performing Airborne Scene

Marvel Studios is kicking off its biggest slate of projects in Marvel Cinematic Universe history with ten new entries in 2021 and a dozen more in 2022. Included in this huge group of releases is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time any single hero in the MCU has gotten a fourth solo adventure.

Leading actor Chris Hemsworth will have a star-studded cast to give him some super-powered backup, including, but not limited to, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy in a limited capacity. As has been the case in Hemsworth's previous MCU outings, Love and Thunder will certainly feature the God of Thunder and his team putting forth some incredible action sequences as they traverse the galaxy.

Thanks to a new social media blast, some of that action has just been teased during shooting.

STUNT ACTION FOR THE MIGHTY THOR

In a new Twitter post from user @CreamOrScream, a video has surfaced that shows behind-the-scenes stunt work from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder.

As mentioned in the post, this appears to be Natalie Portman's stunt double attached to some kind of harness. She is being lifted by a mechanical device as other stunt performers in blue jumpsuits throw her around and put her through some physical distress.

The full 25-second video can be seen in the tweet below:

WHAT'S HAPPENING TO JANE FOSTER?

With no confirmed plot details for Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo venture, it's hard to tell what kind of trouble Jane Foster is getting herself into in this scene. However, there are a couple of small details that can help out eagle-eyed fans.

The setting appears to be New Asgard on Earth, which is also where the scene featuring Melissa McCarthy, Luke Hemsworth, and Matt Damon in their next play took place as revealed in set photos from a few days ago. While Thor and his team will likely be traversing the galaxy on their next quest, it does appear that Jane Foster's home planet will play an important role in the movie's settings.

Additionally, the way Portman's stunt double is moving is eerily reminiscent of what was happening to Jane Foster when she was possessed by the Aether/Reality Stone in Thor: The Dark World. While the Infinity Stones likely won't play a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, it does seem to indicate that some kind of supernatural, fluid force will be throwing Foster for a loop.

Whatever this scene turns out to be in the movie's final cut, fans will certainly look forward to finding out more information. As filming continues, more information will likely come on plot details for Chris Hemsworth's tenth MCU project, with hopefully more specific details on how Natalie Portman will make her glorious return to the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming and will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.