Netflix's The Waterfront Episode 4 revealed why Bree Buckley hated her younger brother, Cane, all these years, and there is a deeper reason. As the eldest Buckley daughter, Bree has had a tumultuous journey in the eight-episode family drama series. The Waterfront began in the middle of Bree's sobriety journey while she attempts to reconnect with her son, Diller. However, as the season progressed, it was clear that Bree had a longstanding rift with Cane that blew their brother-sister dynamic apart.

Created by Kevin Williamson (Dawson Creek), The Waterfront follows the story of the Buckley family as they decide to be involved in drug-smuggling due to struggling with their legitimate fishery business. The series boasts an incredible cast led by Holt McCallany as Harlan, Maria Bello as Belle, Supergirl star and Arrowverse alum Melissa Benoist as Bree, Jake Weary as Cane, Danielle Campbell as Peyton, Brady Hepner as Diller, and Topher Grace as Grady.

Why Does Bree Hate Cane In The Waterfront Netflix?

While Bree and Cane were once close, Bree's downfall due to alcoholism changed everything for the pair of siblings. Before she was taken to rehab, Bree was formerly assigned to oversee the finances of the Buckley family's fishery business. Although she eventually recovered, Bree still had an overwhelming amount of emotional baggage.

At the end of The Waterfront Episode 1, it was revealed that Bree has been working as a confidential informant (CI) for DEA Agent Sanchez to help build a case against the Buckleys for their involvement in drug smuggling. Bree's reckless actions against her family proved that she held a grudge toward them, specifically Cane. However, it wasn't until Episode 4 that it truly pulled the curtain back on why Bree hated Cane all this time.

The Waterfront revealed that Bree set fire to her ex-husband's house while a younger Diller was still inside. During the trial for her alleged arson crimes, Cane testified against Bree, and his testimony prompted the judge to declare her an unfit mother. Episode 4 confirmed that Bree blamed Cane for losing custody of her son, and this hatred carried over in the present day (this would explain why Bree brought DEA Agent Sanchez to town). However, during their argument, Cane said he wanted Bree to realize her mistakes and take responsibility for her irresponsible actions.

The fact that Bree brought Agent Sanchez into the fray further proved how reckless she is, cementing the idea that vengeance for her own brother consumed her, and it affected not just Cane but the entire Buckley family.

Did Bree and Cane's Sibling Relationship Improve in The Waterfront?

While Bree's hatred toward Cane took over at some points in The Waterfront, she later realized the error in her ways and tried to make things right by doing something reckless: killing DEA Agent Sanchez. After successfully doing the deed, Bree suffered from relapse, where she collapsed in the street after fleeing from the scene of the crime.

This incident was key to Bree and Cane patching things up because Cane was the one who took care of his sister during her lowest point. Bree also told Cane the truth about seeing their grandfather's death when she was a little kid. She blamed herself for his death because she felt guilty that she couldn't do anything then.

Cane finally understood the overwhelming baggage that Bree had been carrying all her life. The pair resolved their issues and agreed to help together, and the family moved forward.

