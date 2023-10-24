The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

Amazon Prime Video is hard at work developing Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, so here is everything known about its release and cast.

After writing the same-named novel trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han served as the creator of a Prime Video adaptation of her story featuring a teenage girl entangled in a love triangle with a pair of brothers.

While Season 1 (85% Tomatometer) performed much better with critics on Rotten Tomatoes than Season 2 did (64%), the crew looks to bounce back strong with Season 3 after officially being greenlit to continue before Season 2 ended.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Prime Video

Per Deadline, The Summer I Turned Pretty was publicly renewed for Season 3 on August 3, 2023, about two weeks before Season 2's finale aired on the streaming service.

Season 3 is facing a production delay due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. According to Variety, Prime Video greenlit Season 3 internally earlier in 2023 before the writer and actor strikes began. However, development on Season 3 will reportedly be stalled until the actor's strike concludes.

Assuming that the Season 3 script gets finalized in Spring 2024, filming will likely take place throughout the Spring and Summer of 2024,

Considering that Season 2's production took place between July 2022 and November 2022 before premiering its new episodes eight months later in July 2023, Season 3 likely won't be released until 2025 if Prime Video follows a similar timeline.

Given the series' heavy Summer themes and vibes, a Spring 2025 premiere leading up to the summer season seems most likely at this point.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast: Who Will Return?

Prime Video

Barring any unexpected changes, the entire cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty from Season 1 and Season 2 is expected to return for Season 3.

Newcomer Lola Tung leads the way in this show as 16-year-old protagonist Belly Conklin, who learns to navigate through puberty the summer she turns 16 years old and works through romantic complications with two brothers.

The two brothers, the Fishers, are played by Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah). Belly crushed on Conrad for years before he had a wild summer, quitting the football team and shutting himself off from other people, while Jeremiah is the much more outgoing brother and actually shares his own crush on Belly with her in the summer from the story.

Sean Kaufman will be back as Steven Conklin, Belly's older brother who regularly teases Belly for her romantic troubles before he embarks on his own journey toward college.

Belly's best friend, Taylor Jewel, is played by Rain Spencer, with Taylor often feeling jealous about Belly's excursions as she wants them to spend time together doing the same things.

Other prominent family members should also be back in tow for Season 3 such as Jackie Chung's Laurel Park, Belly and Steve's mother, and Rachel Blanchard's Susannah Fisher, Conrad and Jeremiah's mom.

Additionally, Season 2 introduced Kyra Segewick's Aunt Julia and her child, Elsie Fisher's Skye. While they aren't a part of the original books, they are Susannah's half-sister and niece, taking on important supporting roles for most of Season 2's 8-episode run.

What Will Happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Prime Video

Considering how closely The Summer I Turned Pretty has followed the source material from the books, save for a couple of additions here and there, Season 3 should follow the same path as Jenny Han's third book in this series, We'll Always Have Summer.

After dating Conrad, Belly eventually engages in a relationship with Jeremiah as she goes to college, with the book catching up with her after her freshman year.

However, Jeremiah ends up cheating on Belly with a girl from a sorority at her school, leading to their breakup after Belly finds out about the cheating by overhearing a conversation about it.

During their time apart, Belly comes to grips with the fact that she's actually still in love with Conrad, setting up at least one more season filled with drama and emotion as fans wait to see who settles down with whom.

Han also spoke with Deadline about the upcoming third season, teasing that there will be plenty of "iconic moments of the third book" brought to life while a number of surprises lay in wait as well:

DEADLINE: "Since we now know we’re getting a third season, what have you been most looking forward to about adapting 'We’ll Always Have Summer?'" HAN: "I am looking forward to giving the fans the iconic moments of the third book that they’re expecting, but also looking forward to being able to hopefully surprise and delight them as well."

In the end, whether Season 3 is the final one for the show, heartbreak is inevitable as Belly has to decide who she wants to be with.

The first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.