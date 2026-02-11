The Rookie: ABC Confirms Miles' Fate Amid Exit Concerns

The Rookie Season 8, Episode 6 left Miles Penn's fate in danger following a massive explosion, but ABC confirmed his fate in a brand-new trailer. Miles (Deric Augustine) joined the cast of The Rookie in Season 7 as a new officer of the Mid-Wilshire Department under the training of Officer Tim Bradford (Eric Winter).

The latest episode of The Rookie revealed an unusual scenario for Miles after he was unintentionally blasted by a curse by a crystal shop owner, leading to a string of misfortunes that almost cost him his life.

Does Miles Die In The Rookie Season 8? New Trailer Reveals His Episode 6 Fate

ABC

The climax of The Rookie Season 8, Episode 6 saw a massive explosion at the Mid-Wilshire station when a suspect planted a bomb under Lucy Chen and Celina Juarez’s patrol car, leading to several seriously injured officers, including Miles Penn. A seriously injured Miles was seen unconscious, leading fans to worry about her fate. However, Celina was able to save him from the wreckage despite her own injury from the blast.

At the end of the episode, Celina is seen guarding Miles at the hospital, and she later tells her boyfriend, Rodge, that Miles suffered a plethora of injuries, such as a concussion, lots of blunt force trauma, and second-degree burns, but she assured him that "he's okay."

"Oh, he's okay. Concussion, lots of blunt force trauma, bruising, some second-degree burns, but it could've been a lot worse."

ABC

While fans are wondering if he would be absent in future episodes due to his injury, ABC released a new trailer for The Rookie Season 8, Episode 7 that confirmed Miles' fate amid departure concerns, with the footage showing him being in active duty alongside Officers John Nolan, Lucy Chen, and Celina Juarez as they investigate a wild string of murders in Los Angeles.

ABC

At the 0:06 mark of the trailer, Miles can be seen joining the investigation into the death of two young men in a back alley, confirming that he would recover quickly from his injuries.

Watch the trailer below:

The Rookie Season 8, Episode 7's official synopsis will juggle several storylines, such as Harper and Lucy's undercover mission, Nolan and Bailey's long-distance relationship, and a new case for the LAPD and FBI task force.

"Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja while investigating the murder of two young women; Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship. Back in LA, Bradford and the FBI task force assist in the investigation, while Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship."

The series stars Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Deric Augustine, Eric Winter, Shawn Ashmore, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, and Lisseth Chavez. New episodes of The Rookie premiere every Monday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

What Miles' Confirmed Fate Truly Means in The Rookie

ABC

The Rookie officially marked the end of an era with the departure of Lieutenant Wade Grey from the Mid-Wilshire Department to join an LAPD-FBI task force, and a potential departure from Miles (who is still a newcomer in the show) would be surprising and devastating.

The confirmation that he will continue in The Rookie's future installments is a promising sign for the show's future because he is a significant piece of the team. Deric Augustine's promotion to a series regular is also a sign that there are more interesting storylines for Miles in The Rookie Season 8 and beyond.

Miles has already proven that he is a fresh and fan-favorite addition to the series, and his storylines are compelling to watch. This is on top of the fact that he already established a strong dynamic with the core group of characters in The Rookie.