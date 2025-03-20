The Residence boasts a star-studded cast full of A-list stars who may or may not be the suspect in the shocking murder that happened inside the White House, headlined by the likes of Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, and Randall Park, and produced by the esteemed Shonda Rhimes for Netflix.

The Residence Cast Guide: Every Main Actor In Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show

Uzo Aduba - Cordelia Cupp

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba headlines the cast of The Residence as Detective Cordelia Cupp.

Cupp has built a reputation for being one of the best detectives in the country, and she gets entangled in a high-stakes investigation that could make or break her already successful career.

She is tasked to investigate the death of A.B. Wynter, the Chief Usher of the White House, and she needs to find out the suspect before it's too late. The problem is there are over 100 potential suspects.

While this case may be deemed unsolvable by some, Cupp takes on the challenge as she is determined to look for the suspect and put him or her behind bars.

Aduba is part of another star-studded ensemble in Netflix's Painkiller. The award-winning actress can also be seen in Orange is the New Black, Mrs. America, and In Treatment.

Giancarlo Esposito - A.B. Wynter

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito is part of the massive ensemble cast as A.B. Wynter, the White House's Chief Usher who is murdered during the state dinner.

As someone who has gained the respect of many (after having worked for over 20 years at the White House), his death sends shockwaves to the rest of the attendees and those closest to him.

The Residence Episode 1 reveals that Wynter was supposed to retire from his post, but he tells his assistant usher that he plans to delay it for something important.

Esposito is best known for playing Moff Gideon (who may or may not be resurrected) in The Mandalorian.

The actor also starred in Abigail, Captain America: Brave New World, and Breaking Bad.

Susan Kelechi Watson - Jasmine Haney

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson portrays Jasmine Haney, the assistant usher of the White House who took over A.B. Wynter's post after he got killed during the state dinner.

Jasmine is quite ambitious, considering that she wants to become Chief Usher right after A.B. Wynter retires.

However, things take a turn after A.B. gets murdered, and it is up to Jasmine to prove that she is innocent even though she is the person who has the most to gain in his death.

Watson is known for being part of the cast of Will Trent Season 2, This Is Us, and The Blacklist.

Jason Lee - Tripp Morgan

Jason Lee

Jason Lee joins the cast of The Residence as Tripp Morgan, the President's younger brother.

Tripp doesn't care about everything, even if a man was killed on the same floor where he was staying in The White House. He also hates the fact that he is often compared to his much-successful brother (who is the current president of the United States).

Lee previously appeared in My Name Is Earl, Vanilla Sky, and Almost Famous.

Ken Marino - Harry Hollinger

Ken Marino

Harry Hollinger is the president's political advisor and longtime friend. The character is played on-screen by comedian Ken Marino.

Harry comes off as someone who is annoying and obnoxious since he wants the night to be perfect despite A.B.'s death. He even suggests ruling A.B.'s death as a suicide to get things over with.

As one of the potential suspects, Harry is clearly hiding something, and it is up to Detective Cupp to find out if he has something to do with the murder that happened inside the White House.

Marino recently appeared as part of the cast of High Potential Season 1, Episode 10.

The actor's other notable credits include Candy Cane Lane, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Agent Carter.

Edwina Findley - Sheila Cannon

Edwina Findley

Sheila Cannon (played by Edwina Findley) is a free-spirited butler of the White House who is close friends with the assistant usher, Jasmine Haney.

Sheila loves her job, and she wants to make sure that everyone likes her as well. She is devastated after the previous First Family (the Abkins) left the White House, which is why she hates the Morgans (aka the current First Family).

Findley also starred in The Power, Fear the Walking Dead, and If Loving You Is Wrong.

Randall Park - Edwin Park

Randall Park

Randall Park plays FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, a fellow investigator who works alongside Detective Cordelia Cupp to find out who is responsible for A.B. Wynter's death.

While Edwin is not fully invested with Cupp's unorthodox investigative methods, he eventually trusts her after he understands why she does things her way.

Park has many notable credits, which include roles in the MCU (Ant-Man and The Wasp, WandaVision), DCEU (Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), and It's Florida, Man on HBO.

Molly Griggs - Lilly Schumacher

Molly Griggs

Lilly Schumacher is the White House Social Security. She is responsible for organizing any social activity in the white house and for ensuring that every event (may it be major or minor) has style.

Lilly is tasked to be the head organizer of the infamous state dinner, meaning that she has an idea of everything that happened that night. This includes all the guests and the activities planned.

The character is played on-screen by Molly Griggs, who is best known for her roles in FBI: Most Wanted, The Good Doctor, and New Amsterdam.

Al Mitchell - Rollie Bridgewater

Al Mitchell

Al Mitchell stars as Rollie Bridgewater, the head butler and maitre d’ of the White House.

Mitchell has credits in Just Mercy, Swamp Thing, and The Hate U Give.

Dan Perrault - Colin Trask

Dan Perrault

Dan Perrault appears as Colin Trask, a Secret Service agent who is also the head of the President's security detail.

He is a big fan of Kylie Minogue (the guest of honor and entertainer during the state dinner) and he often gets distracted by his fanatic ways.

Perrault is known for his roles in Players, American Vandal, and Dave.

Spencer Garrett - Wally Glick

Spencer Garrett

Spencer Garrett portrays Wally Glick, the hard-nosed director of the FBI who assigned Eddie Park to become Cordelia Cupp's partner in the investigation inside the White House.

Wally is not a fan of the fact that the Metropolitan Police Department, specifically Detective Cupp, has taken over the investigation from the FBI.

Garrett's notable feature credits include Suits LA, Station 19, and Goliath.

Bronson Pinchot - Didier Gotthard

Bronson Pinchot

Didier Gotthard is the executive pastry chef who felt betrayed by A.B. Wynter after an incident happened during Christmas where his gingerbread house gets shelved.

He also has a longstanding rivalry with Marvella, the executive chef, since he feels undervalued despite his impressive resume in the kitchen (he previously worked at the luxury hotel Badrutt’s Palace in St. Moritz).

Bronson Pinchot brings Didier Gotthard to life in The Residence who previously appeared in True Romance, Beverly Hills Cop, and Risky Business.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. - Larry Dokes

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. plays the well-loved and respected chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Larry Dokes.

Larry trusts Detective Cordelia Cupp with everything, which is why he entrusts the White House case to her right off the bat.

Whitlock Jr. has credits in Your Honor, Da 5 Bloods, and Cedar Rapids.

Mary Wiseman - Marvella

Mary Wiseman

Mary Wiseman joins the cast of The Residence as Marvella, the executive chef of the White House who was hired by the First Family due to the success of her food truck.

Marvella is known for her bad temper and eventful fights with A.B. Wynter, making her one of the potential suspects in his death.

Wiseman is best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery, Baskets, and Room 104.

Matt Oberg - Nick Simms

Matt Oberg

Matt Oberg's Nick Simms is the White House's mysterious calligrapher who appears to be hiding something due to being stressed during the night of the state dinner.

Oberg also starred in Abbott Elementary, Nobody Wants This, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Taran Killam - St. Pierre

Taran Killam

Taran Killam makes his first appearance in The Residence in Episode 3 as St. Pierre, an energy medium who becomes Lilly Schumacher's adviser in the big events of the White House.

Killam is best known for his roles in Killing Gunther, 12 Years a Slave, and Night School.

He is also part of the main cast of High Potential Season 1.

Alexandra Siegel - Valentina Motta

Alexandra Siegel

Alexandra Siegel portrays Valentina Motta, a Washington socialite who arrives at the East entrance and tries to leave the party early.

She and her husband were not invited to the state dinner, meaning that they were gatecrashers.

Siegel can also be seen in Bosch, Eastbound & Down, and Status Update.

Ryan Farrell - Lorenzo Motta

Ryan Farrell

Ryan Farrell is part of the cast Lorenza Motta, Valentina's husband and a fellow gatecrasher.

Farrell previously starred in The Deuce, The Blacklist, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Barrett Foa - Elliot Morgan

Barrett Foa

Elliot Morgan is the First Gentleman (aka the President's husband). The character is portrayed on-screen by Barrett Foa.

Elliot has little to no idea about the intricacies and the fledging social culture of living in the White House, which makes him sometimes clash with A.B. Wynter over certain choices.

Foa's most recognizable role is playing Eric Beale in NCIS: Los Angeles. The actor also starred in Will & Grace and My Synthesized Life.

Al Franken - Aaron Filkins

Al Franken

Al Franken portrays Aaron Filkins, the senior senator who serves as the chairman of the senate hearing about A.B. Wynter's death inside the White House.

His main goal is to find out everything about what happened that night, from Wynter's death all the way to the minute details of the investigation.

Franken is known for his roles in Saturday Night Live, Clerks, and LateLine.

Julian McMahon - Stephen Roos

Julian McMahon

Julian McMahon joins the stacked cast of The Residence as the newly elected Prime Minister Stephen Roos of Australia.

He is known for his calm demeanor yet he clashed with U.S. President Perry Morgan because it appears that he doesn't want to attend the state dinner.

McMahon is best known for appearing in Runaways, Charmed, and Fantastic Four.

Kylie Minogue - Herself

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue guest stars in The Residence as a version of herself who was invited to the White House to perform during the state dinner.

Minogue is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for her hit songs, such as "Spinning Around," "In Your Eyes," and "Especially for You."

Jane Curtin - Nan Cox

Jane Curtin

Jane Curtin appears as Nan Cox, the mother of Elliot Morgan who discovered the dead body of A.B. Wynter. She has no choice but to live in the White House due to her health issues.

Still, it doesn't stop her from being an alcoholic despite her health issues.

Curtin is best known for her roles in Kate & Allie, Coneheads, and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

James Babson - Daryl Armogeda

James Babson

James Babson plays the White House's operations supervisor, Daryl Armogeda.

Daryl informs Detective Cupp and Eddie Park about Bruce Heller's resentment toward A.B. Wynter after not being grateful toward his hard work.

Babson also starred in Solomon Kane, Hellboy, and The Words.

Eliza Coupe - Margery Bay Bix

Eliza Coupe

Margery Bay Bix is a junior senator from Colorado who butts heads with Senator Aaron Filkins during the senate hearing regarding the death of A.B. Wynter in the White House.

It is not only Filkins whom she hates because it is later revealed that she is not a fan of the Morgan presidency.

Coupe's past credits include Happy Endings, Future Man, and Benched.

Izzy Diaz - Eddie Gomez

Izzy Diaz

Izzy Diaz appears as Eddie Gomez, a carpenter of the White House who willingly gives information about his whereabouts during the night of the murder after he gets intimidated by Detective Cupp.

Diaz has credits in Telenovela, Reboot, and Snowfall.

Paul Fitzgerald - Perry Morgan

Paul Fitzgerald

Paul Fitzgerald plays U.S. President Perry Morgan in The Residence.

As the commander-in-chief and the head of the White House, Perry wants nothing more than to solve who killed A.B. Wynter.

Fitzgerald can be seen in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Blacklist, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Roslyn Gentle - Rachel Middlekauff

Roslyn Gentle

As a media tycoon, Rachel Middlekauff (played by Roslyn Gentle) is one of the valued guests at the state dinner.

Fans may recognize Gentle for her roles in Days of Our Lives, Nightbitch, and S.W.A.T.

Chris Grace - Duane Ladage

Chris Grace

Chris Grace stars as Duane Ladage, the White House's electrician who discovers the stabbed model of A.B. Wynter inside Didier Gotthard's gingerbread house.

Grace is a comedian known for appearing in Superstore, Stumptown, and Broad City.

Juliette Jeffers - Angie Huggins

Juliette Jeffers

Juliette Jeffers appears as Angie Huggins, a painter inside the White House who becomes close friends with A.B. Wynter. Angie tells the investigators that A.B. knew something terrible was happening inside the White House.

Jeffers' other feature credits include Tulsa King, Found, and Law & Order.

Sumalee Montano - Dana Hammond

Sumalee Montano

Sumalee Montano portrays Dana Hammond, the President's Chief of Staff who is part of the long list of interrogations that transpired during the night of the murder.

Montano has credits in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Max and the Midknights, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Brett Tucker - David Rylance

Brett Tucker

Brett Tucker plays a prominent role as David Rylance, the Australian Foreign Minister who is revealed to be wearing A.B. Wynter's shirt right at the end of Episode 1.

However, he confesses that he only changed his outfit with a then-alive A.B. Wynter after a rather intimate moment with Marvella, the executive chef.

Tucker appeared in prominent roles in Station 19, The Americans, and Mistresses.

Nathan Lovejoy - Alden Tamridge

Nathan Lovejoy

Nathan Lovejoy stars as Alden Tamridge, the Australian ambassador who attends the state dinner.

Lovejoy previously starred in The Code, The Pacific, and The Girls on the Bus.

Julieth Restrepo - Elsyie Chayle

Julieth Restrepo

Elsyie Chayle is the White House housekeeper who gets interviewed by Detective Cupp during her investigation. The character is played by Julieth Restrepo.

Restrepo also starred in La Promesa, Switch Up, and the cast of Griselda.

Mel Rodriguez - Bruce Geller

Mel Rodriguez

Joining the cast of The Residence is Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller, an engineer in the White House who fixed Tripp Morgan's toilet during the night of the murder.

Rodriguez appeared in Little Miss Sunshine, Panic Room, and Carol & The End of the World.

Rebecca Field - Emily Mackil

Rebecca Field

Rebecca Field plays Emily Mackil, the White House's gardener who informs Detective Cupp and Special Agent Park about the unusual seating arrangements at the state dinner and something amiss inside the greenhouse.

Field is known for her roles in All Rise, Hacks, and Chicago Med.

Andrew Friedman - Irv Samuelson

Andrew Friedman

Andrew Friedman plays Irv Samuelson, the director of the National Park Police, who is belittled by the other, much more powerful law enforcers during the investigation.

Friedman's past credits include GLOW, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Better Call Saul.

Tara Karsian - Anne Dodge

Tara Karsian

Tara Karsian is part of The Residence's cast as Anne Dodge, the medical examiner who informs Detective Cupp and Special Agent Parker about the cause of death of A.B. Wynter.

She tells them that it involves non-fatal poisoning and blunt force trauma to the head. It is also revealed that Wynter's wrists were cut after his death.

Karsian starred in The Morning Show, ER, and American Horror Story.

Paul Witten - Jeffrey Hewes

Paul Witten

Paul Witten plays Jeffrey Hewes, the White House's florist who is clearly disturbed about something.

Witten's notable credits include The Morning Show, All Rise, and Dropping the Soap.

Aubrey Wakeling - Walpole Bing

Aubrey Wakeling

Aubrey Wakeling joins the cast as Walpole Bing, an Australian industrialist who may be in cahoots with the A.B. Wynter's killer.

Wakeling has credits in Terrordactyl, Spanners, and Psychos.

Timothy Hornor - Patrick Doumbe

Timothy Hornor

Timothy Hornor appears in the latter half of The Residence's eight-episode run as Patrick Doumbe, the so-called Third Man who saw the actual killer who moved A.B. Wynter's body during the night of the murder.

Hornor starred in Unstoppable, Modern Family, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

J.D. Hall - George Mccutheon

J.D. Hall

J.D. Hall plays George Mccutheon, the doorman of the White House.

Hall is known for his roles in Paradise, 9-1-1, and iCarly.

Created by Paul William Davies and produced by Shonda Rhimes, The Residence, which premiered on March 20, 2025, is a brand-new murder mystery series from Netflix that sees a senior detective named Cordelia Cupp investigating the death of the Chief Usher that took place inside the White House during a state dinner.

All episodes of The Residence are now streaming on Netflix.