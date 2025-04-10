The Morning Show Season 4 Gets Official Release Window + First Look Photos

Apple TV+ narrowed The Morning Show Season 4 release window with first-look images and an exciting promotional video.

The hit star-studded drama, led by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, has not been heard from since 2023, with fans eagerly anticipating more from its morning TV-focused narrative.

Season 4 will include exciting newcomers to the series, including superstars Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and Boyd Holbrook, along with the A-list cast fans have come to know and love.

Morning Show Release Window and First Looks Revealed

Apple TV+

The Morning Show Season 4's release window was officially confirmed, along with the release of some new first-look images at the incoming episodes.

Apple TV+ included the next season of the fan-favorite streaming drama in its latest "Summer 2025 Preview" video, pairing it alongside other big-name TV and movies coming to the platform over the next few months.

The pulled-from-the-headlines drama can be seen around the 0:21 mark of the promotional video, sandwiched between looks at the new sci-fi blockbuster Murderbot and Jon Hamm's Your Friends & Neighbors.

While nothing featured in the trailer came with specific release info, it is implied that it all should be out by the end of the summer.

Because The Morning Show was included in the "Summer 2025 Preview" video, The Morning Show Season 4 now has a release window of Summer 2025.

What that Summer 2025 branding means remains unclear, as the promo featured mentions of titles already ongoing on the platform. However, if Apple TV+ goes off the traditional meaning of summer, a release between June 20 and September 22, 2025, is likely.

There is a chance it could come sooner, as in the entertainment business, the idea of summer can creep into May (and even, at times, in April), but the June to September window is a safe bet.

This Summer release window aligns with previous projections for the series following its August 2024 production start (read more about The Morning Show Season 4 filming here).

Apple TV+

Also debuted alongside this new release information was a sneak peek at The Morning Show Season 4. These split seconds of footage debuted some of the first images fans have gotten of the new episodes.

The sneak peek included a brief glimpse of Jennifer Anniston's Alexandra "Alex" Levy, looking distraught as a police siren flashed across her face.

It also saw Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson making her case to someone, saying, "This story matters."

Apple TV+

What To Expect in The Morning Show Season 4

After nearly two years away since the show's last new episodes, fans are frothing at the mouth for more information on The Morning Show Season 4.

The hit drama left fans gasping for air with its Season 3 finale. After a dramatic season that saw Jennifer Anitson's Alex Levy pursue a romance with a tech billionaire (played by Jon Hamm), a look at the January 6 insurrection, and a potential merger between two major TV networks, the Morning Show creative team left the best for last.

Season 3 closed with the UBA and NBN merger being put aside (at least for now) and, in a shocking turn of events, Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson turning herself into the FBI for obstructing justice to save her brother.

While both plot points will undoubtedly be key heading into Season 4, there will likely be even more drama for this morning TV-based streaming epic.

The Morning Show has always been one to draw inspiration from the latest hot-button topics (tackling social issues like the #MeToo movement, COVID-19, and racial inequality). So, one can expect Season 4 to follow suit.

As filming on the season ended in December 2024, fans have speculated that the new episodes could be set against the backdrop of another presidential election, diving into the divisive politics and fallout of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Season 4 will also see several new actors hitting the Morning Show scene. These new cast members include Jeremy Irons as Alex's father, Martin Levy, Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, the head of a powerful European family, and Aaron Pierre as Miles, an artist making waves in New York City.

One name from Season 3 who will likely not be back is Jon Hamm's Paul Marks. His storylines of romancing Alex and trying to merge UBA and NBN have been put on the back burner.

Hopefully, with all the changes, Season 4 can recapture some of the momentum of The Morning Show's earlier installments after Season 3 stagnated viewership-wise.