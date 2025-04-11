Apple TV+ Reveals 10 Biggest TV Series & Movies Releasing In 2025

Apple TV+ has previewed several hot upcoming movies and TV shows that subscribers can look forward to this Summer.

The streaming giant has already had a win in 2025 thanks to the release of Severance Season 2. However, while Season 3 of Severance is still some time away, Apple TV+ still has plenty of new content to offer subscribers this year.

The Biggest New Apple TV+ Movies and TV Shows Streaming in 2025

Apple TV+ has no plans to slow down the momentum it gained with Severance Season 2 and has released a 'Summer Preview 2025' video, highlighting its biggest new titles for the remainder of the year.

Popular series like Silo Season 3 and For All Mankind Season 5 are absent from the list. However, there are still many exciting new titles and a confirmation of some returning favorites in 2025.

The full list of titles included in Apple TV+'s Summer slate is below:

The Studio

Seth Rogen's satirical comedy about running a studio in modern-day Hollywood is already off to a stellar start. The Studio features a long list of A-list talent, including Rogen himself, Catherine O'Hara, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, and many celebrity cameos.

The Studio began on March 26 and will continue through the next couple of months with a 10-episode season.

Echo Valley

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney lead Michael Pearce's new Apple TV+ original film Echo Valley, which will be released on June 13, 2025.

The duo stars as Kate (Moore), a horse trainer on a Pennsylvania farm who is dealing with a personal tragedy, and Claire (Sweeney), her daughter who arrives home one night covered in blood that is not hers.

Murderbot

One of the most intriguing new series on Apple TV+'s slate is Murderbot, a sci-fi action comedy starring Alexander Skarsgård.

The series, from American Pie duo Chris and Paul Weitz, follows a humanoid security robot tasked with completing dangerous assignments while hiding its ability to think beyond its programming. It will begin streaming on Apple TV+ from May 16.

The Morning Show Season 4

One of Apple TV+'s first big streaming winners was Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show which will finally return for Season 4 in 2025.

While plot details for the new season are still thin, Season 3 of The Morning Show dealt with the looming sale of UBA to corporate mogul Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), which was eventually prevented in its final hours by a power move from Alex (Aniston). Bradley also handed herself over to the FBI in the finale, so Season 4 will see the leading duo in very different places.

Your Friends & Neighbors

Jon Hamm will lead a new show on Apple TV+ in 2025 titled Your Friends & Neighbors.

The series (which drops on Apple TV+ on April 11) follows Hamm as a divorced hedge fund manager who turns to stealing from his rich neighbors after he loses his job and wants to maintain his family's wealthy lifestyle.

Chief of War

After leading Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama See for three seasons, Jason Momoa (who will soon be seen in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) returns in a new series for the streamer on August 1, 2025.

Chief of War is Momoa's passion project. It is a historical epic miniseries set in the 18th Century during a period of civil war among the four major kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands.

Slow Horses Season 5

Over the last few years, the British spy series Slow Horses has become one of Apple TV+'s prestige series.

Season 5 of Slow Horses is confirmed as part of Apple TV+'s Summer slate. It will see Gary Oldman return as M15 agent Jackson Lamb in an adaptation of Mick Herron's fifth novel, London Rules.

Stick

Stick is Apple TV+'s new comedy series starring and produced by Owen Wilson. The series will debut on June 4, 2025, and follows Wilson as Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer with nothing to lose who puts all his bets on an up-and-coming golfer Santi (played by Peter Dager).

The series is described as a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy (which sounds somewhat similar to Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso), and will begin streaming on June 4, 2025.

Platonic Season 2

Apple TV+ regulars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne come together in Platonic, a series about former best friends who reconnect after a long time apart and become consumed by their rekindled friendship.

Season 2 of Platonic adds new cast members Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Beck Bennett and will continue the story of Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Byrne) as they help each other navigate their mid-life crises.

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in a National Treasure-style action-adventure tale.

The duo plays estranged siblings who embark on a globe-trotting heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. Guy Ritchie directed the film, which will be released on May 23, 2025.

Watch Apple TV+'s Summer Preview 2025 trailer below: