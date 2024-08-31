Here's When The Morning Show Season 4's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

After Season 3 wrapped up in November 2023, it's time to project when Season 4 of The Morning Show will be released.

The hit series, featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors on a top American morning show, played a pivotal role in launching Apple TV+ in 2019.

Since then, The Morning Show garnered significant acclaim, winning an Emmy for its performances and receiving multiple Golden Globe and SAG award nominations, solidifying its place as one of Apple TV+'s most notable success stories.

Season 4 was greenlit in April 2023, before the release of Season 3.

Production for the new season of The Morning Show began on July 8, and exciting details about its premiere episode are emerging.

The first episode, "My Roman Empire," will be written by Zander Lehmann and Charlotte Stoudt and directed by the acclaimed Mimi Leder.

Jennifer Aniston shared an image on Instagram alongside co-stars Tig Notaro and Reese Witherspoon, expressing her excitement for Season 4:

"Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin Here we come!"

This episode marks the beginning of what promises to be a highly anticipated season, bringing together a talented creative team to set the stage for the season's unfolding drama.

At the end of Season 3, Alex Levy (Aniston) breaks up with a tech giant, and Bradley (Witherspoon) faces legal consequences.

New cast additions include Jeremy Irons as Alex’s father and Marion Cotillard as a European powerhouse, while Julianna Margulies will not return.

When Will The Morning Show Season 4 Release?

Examining prior production-to-streaming windows is crucial to predict when Season 4 of The Morning Show will be released on Apple TV+.

Principal photography for The Morning Show Season 1 began on October 31, 2018, with filming initially taking place in Los Angeles before moving to New York City on May 9, 2019. The season premiered on November 1, 2019.

Production for Season 2 commenced on February 24, 2020 but was interrupted by COVID-19. Filming resumed on October 19, 2020 and concluded on May 18, 2021. Season 2 premiered on September 17, 2021.

Season 3's production started on August 16, 2022, and wrapped up on February 11, 2023. It debuted on September 13, 2023.

If Season 4 follows a similar timeline, production would likely finish in early 2025, around January. The new season might debut on streaming platforms in late summer or early fall, potentially around August or September.

Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show are streaming on Apple TV+.

