The Morning Show Season 4: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The Morning Show is coming off its third season but there are already some exciting developments about Season 4.

The series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors on one of America's most popular morning television shows helped to launch Apple TV+ back in 2019.

The Morning Show went on to win an Emmy for its performances and was nominated for numerous Golden Globe and SAG awards, marking it as one of Apple TV+'s biggest success stories.

The third season recently began its run on September 13 and will conclude with the tenth episode on November 8. However, The Morning Show fans can rest assured that this is not the end of the series.

When is The Morning Show Season 4 Releasing?

A release date for The Morning Show Season 4 hasn't been officially announced yet. However, there is some available information that could point to its release window.

For starters, it has been confirmed that, despite a viewership drop, Season 4 of The Morning Show is happening. Apple TV+ officially renewed the series back in April 2023, five months before the third season had even been released.

Despite this renewal, there is yet to be word on whether the writer's room for the next season has begun. Given that the Writer's Guild strike began shortly after the renewal in May, it's likely that this stalled things for The Morning Show.

Historically, The Morning Show has typically had a year between filming and the season premiering.

Season 1 began filming in October 2018, with the season premiering on November 2019. Season 2 began shooting in October 2020, but was paused due to the pandemic, with the season eventually releasing on September 2021. Meanwhile, the latest season filmed between August 2022 - February 2023, with the season debuting September 2023.

This pattern establishes a two-year gap between seasons of The Morning Show, meaning Season 4 would likely be released sometime around Fall 2025.

But with neither writing nor filming seeming to have commenced for Season 4, likely due to the WGA and SAG strikes, it's possible there could be an even larger break between seasons this time.

Who's Cast in The Morning Show Season 4?

The cast for The Morning Show Season 4 is yet to be officially announced by Apple TV+ but there are a number of players who are likely to return.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are a sure bet for Season 4. The duo play the leads in the show, Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, and also serve as executive producers, so have a vested interest in its success.

Billy Crudup, who won an Emmy for his role as network CEO Cory Ellison, is another likely returnee as are Mark Duplass and Greta Lee's UBA executives, Chip and Stella.

The full list of cast members expected to return in The Morning Show Season 4 includes:

Jennifer Aniston - Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon - Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup - Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass - Chip Black

Néstor Carbonell - Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman - Mia Jordan

Greta Lee - Stella Blak

Julianna Margulies - Laura Peterson

Jon Hamm - Paul Marks

What Will Happen in The Morning Show Season 4?

With Season 3 still airing its run, it's still very early days for The Morning Show Season 4. However, the direction of the story in the current season does provide some hints as to what might happen in the future.

In a very Succession-esque style, the latest season of The Morning Show has seen the crew at UBA deal with an impending buyout from Hyperion, a corporate monolith run by Jon Hamm's CEO, Paul Marks.

The latter episodes of the season have seen the characters react to this change. Alex has ideas of leaving UBA to start a media business of her own, although has had a tough time getting her Morning Show colleagues to come with her due to her close relationship with Paul.

Meanwhile, Bradley, Stell and Chip have been trying to expose Paul and his company and their dodgy work operations to try and block the deal.

Things came to a head in Episode 9 with Bradley announcing her resignation from UBA news and a new exposè on Cory leads to his likely removal as CEO of UBA.

Based on where the story is going in the finale it seems that the outcome of the Hyperion-UBA merger will determine what Season 4 of The Morning Show looks like. Whether UBA is still standing at the end of this is the main question but it seems many of the key characters will definitely not be in the same roles as they were at the beginning of the season.

The Morning Show is currently airing its third season on Apple TV+ with the finale releasing on November 8.