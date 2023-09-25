The Morning Show Season 3 Suffers Viewership Drop: Will Season 4 Still Happen?

With The Morning Show Season 3 from Apple TV+ not living up to the studio’s expectations, questions are now being asked about the chances of Season 4 happening.

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Season 3 debuted on September 13, revisiting real-world issues like workplace harassment and even the global pandemic.

Earning 11 Emmy nominations and one win with its first two seasons, the series became a near-instant hit, ranking as Apple TV+’s second-most-watched show in terms of viewership numbers only behind Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso.

The Morning Show Season 3 Suffers Viewership Drop

Samba TV, a firm centered on television analytics, revealed that 374,000 domestic households watched The Morning Show Season 3 in its first five days streaming on Apple TV+.

This marked a 12% drop in viewership over the same period of time for Season 2, which made its own debut on September 17, 2021 to about 425,000 homes domestically.

In April 2023, Variety confirmed that the series got an early renewal for Season 4 about five months before Season 3 began streaming.

Will The Morning Show Season 4 Still Be Made?

On top of Season 4 of The Morning Show already being confirmed for development, the same Variety report noted that there was an option in place for Season 5 to move forward as well.

Considering this, even while looking at the lower-than-expected viewership numbers of Season 3's premiere, there’s a high likelihood that Season 4 won’t be affected.

Each season has had a two-year gap between them thus far, meaning Season 4 likely wouldn’t debut until at least 2025 as Season 3 looks to continue its run into Fall 2023.

This would give the Apple TV+ plenty of time to develop the story for the next season, assuming the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes don’t last for too much longer.

Also important to note is that Season 3 could very well gain back its viewership numbers as new episodes air, especially with its track record of being one of Apple’s most successful series to date.

Episode 1 of The Morning Show Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+.