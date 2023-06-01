Apple TV+ Reveals 12 Upcoming Major Shows With Brie Larson, Tom Holland & More

Apple TV+ has shown off its upcoming movie and show roster, which includes new releases from huge stars like Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Idris Elba, and more.

As the streaming war continues, tech giant Apple has had its own streaming service in the mix since November 2019 and has since strived to output premium high-quality content from Hollywood's biggest names.

The service just wrapped up one of its biggest hits yet as Ted Lasso closed out its third season, with the fate of Season 4 still uncertain at this time.

Apple TV+ Reveals 15 Upcoming Releases

Apple TV+ released a new spot to promote its slate of upcoming movies and shows, promising "new episodes every week" from the tech giant's streamer.

The promo included 13 shows and two movies featuring major stars like Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Seth Rogen, Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, and more.

Platonic

Apple TV+

The ten-episode Platonic stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as a pair of former best friends who reconnect midlife after the latter's divorce. Their resumed friendship begins to consume and destabilize both their lives in this comedy series from Neighbors director Nicholas Stoller.

New episodes of Platonic are currently released every Wednesday.

Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry adapts the novel by Bonnie Garmus, with the 1950s-set drama starring Captain Marvel's Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott. The series sees Zott facing the obstacles to her dream of becoming a scientist in a patriarchal society, forcing her to set out for change through her new job as a TV cooking show host.

Lessons of Chemistry will premiere on October 13.

Hijack

Apple TV+

The seven-part thriller Hijacked will take place in real-time as Idris Elba stars as corporate negotiator Sam Nelson, who attempts to use his skills to save everyone on board a London-bound flight. Emmy-winning actor Archie Panjabi stars opposite as a counterterrorism officer who joins the investigation from the ground.

Hijack will premiere its first two episodes on June 28.

Palm Royale

Apple TV+

Set in 1969, Palm Royale adapts the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, with Kristen Wiig starring as a woman trying to work her way into Palm Beach high society. The ten-episode period comedy will also feature Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, and more as series regulars.

Palm Royale is expected to debut later this year.

The Morning Show Season 3

Apple TV+

After two seasons of The Morning Show, a comedy-drama that examines the characters and culture behind an early network news program, the Apple TV+ original returns for Season 3 with returning cast members Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, along with new addition Jon Hamm.

The Morning Show Season 3 is expected to arrive later this year, Season 4 has already been announced by Apple TV+.

Masters of the Air

Apple TV+

Coming from the minds of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, Masters of the Air is based on the World War 2 efforts of the 100th Bomb Group, known as "The Bloody Hundredth" due to their reputation of high losses. The cast of the war drama mini-series is headed up by Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

Masters of the Air has been in the works since 2013 and is expected to finally arrive on Apple TV+ this year.

Loot Season 2

Apple TV+

Loot debuted its first season last year, with the comedy featuring Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) as she comes out of her divorce from John Novak (Adam Scott) with an $87 billion settlement, leading her to resume her charitable endeavors and find herself along the way.

The first season of Loot is streaming now on Apple TV+, with Season 2 set to begin on August 11.

The Afterparty Season 2

Apple TV+

Created by Christopher Miller (Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie), The Afterparty is a murder mystery comedy taking place at a high school reunion after-party, with each episode revealing another character's perspective. With that case closed, Season 2 will move to a wedding, with Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner returning to solve a new crime with a new cast of suspects.

The first two episodes of The Afterparty Season 2 will drop on June 12, with a further eight installments to follow weekly.

Foundation Season 2

Apple TV+

Adapting an award-winning book series from Isaac Asimov, Foundation is a sci-fi series from the mind of David S. Goyer, starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and more. The show chronicles a band of exiles' efforts to save humanity and rebuild civilization as the Galactic Empire falls.

Foundation Season 1 is streaming now, Season 2 is set to premiere on July 14.

Sugar

Apple TV+

Sugar stars Colin Farrell as a private detective investigating the disappearance of the grandaughter to a Hollywood producer, all while suffering through his own private demons. The top-secret plot has been promised to be a "genre-bending" detective story taking place in Los Angeles, with Anna Gunn also set to recur.

Sugar wrapped filming last fall with a release window yet to be set.

The Crowded Room

Apple TV+

Having previously taken his talents to Apple TV+ with the Russo Brothers' Cherry, Tom Holland is back to lead The Crowded Room. The psychological thriller stars the Spider-Man actor as he is arrested for a 1979 New York City shooting, with his character Danny unraveling his life through a series of interviews with Amanda Seyfried's interrogator Rya Goodwin.

The Crowded Room will premiere its first three episodes on June 9, with the remaining seven chapters following weekly.

Physical Season 3

Apple TV+

The dark comedy Physical returns for Season 3 with Rose Byrne once again starring as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego going on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment through acrobatics. Other stars of Physical include Rory Scovey, Paul Sparks, and many more.

The first two seasons of Physical are streaming now, Season 3 will premiere on August 2.

Swagger Season 2

Apple TV+

Swagger is a sports drama series focussing on the world of youth basketball through its players, their families, and the coaches. The show takes some inspiration from the life of NBA player Kevin Durant as he also serves as executive producer, with Swagger being led by Isaiah Hill and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Swagger Season 2 premieres on June 23, with Season 1 now streaming.

The Beanie Bubble (MOVIE)

Apple TV+

Leaving behind the world of television and turning attention to Apple TV+'s upcoming movies, The Beanie Bubble stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Snook. The comedy-drama movie tells the story behind the creation of the Beanie Baby toy craze in the mid-to-late 1990s.

The Beanie Bubble will debut on Apple TV+ on July 28, with a limited theatrical release set for July 21.

Flora and Son (MOVIE)

Apple TV+

The musical Flora and Son stars Eva Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with its songs reportedly having produced a huge reaction during its premiere at Sundance Film Festival. The flick sees a single mother living in Ireland as she struggles with raising her thieving teenage son, only to find salvation for him in the guitar.

Flora and Son has yet to set a release date.

The promo for Apple TV+'s 15 upcoming projects discussed above can be seen below:

Apple TV+ is available now in most territories, with its monthly price tag currently set at $6.99 / £6.99 / €6.99.