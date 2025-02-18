For All Mankind Season 5 Release Estimates and All Confirmed Details

Explore the latest updates on For All Mankind Season 5, including its seven new cast members and an exciting potential release window on Apple TV+.

5 Confirmed Details About For All Mankind Season 5

Apple TV+

For All Mankind Season 5 May Have Wrapped Filming

Filming for For All Mankind Season 5 officially began in July 2024, marking a step forward after development was initially derailed by 2024's writers' strike.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, creator Ronald D. Moore confirmed (via Screen Rant) that production was underway, though he noted that some storylines beyond the first episode were "still being reworked and rewritten."

"We just started shooting last week, so a lot of the storylines beyond the first episode are still being reworked and rewritten. We try to keep a lot of that as surprises, but he'll be a key figure on the show."

While there has been no official report of For All Mankind Season 5 concluding its principal photography, there is a good chance the new season has wrapped filming.

When Will For All Mankind Season 5 Release?

For All Mankind has followed a fairly consistent production timeline, with filming for past seasons starting several months before their respective premieres.

Filming for Season 3 began in February 2021 and wrapped by mid-September 2021, with the season premiering in June 2022. For Season 4, production began in August 2022, wrapping in January 2023, followed by its release in November 2023.

Given this pattern and assuming Season 5 filming has already wrapped or will within the next few months, it is likely that the series could return in late 2025.

10 Actors Are Confirmed To Return

10 actors are confirmed to return for For All Mankind Season 5, including Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin, Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, and Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, whose appearance in the Season 4 finale's time jump hinted at a return:

Joel Kinnaman - Ed Baldwin

Wrenn Schmidt - Margo Madison

Krys Marshall - Danielle Poole

Edi Gathegi - Dev Ayesa

Cynthy Wu - Kelly Baldwin

Coral Peña - Aleida Rosales

Toby Kebbell - Miles Dale

Tyner Rushing - Samantha Massey

Daniel Stern - Eli Hobson

Svetlana Efremova - Irina Morozova

Matt Wolpert previously teased to TVLine that Margo's (Wrenn Schmidt) storyline remains open-ended headed into Season 5 despite her imprisonment:

"There's definitely an element of seeing her being arrested and let out of [the space center] for the last time that has a nice closure to it, and a lot of the beginnings of Margo’s story in the first season, you can see the echoes of those in the end of Season 4. But who knows what the future might hold for prison-bound Margo Madison. You can never count her out."

Seven Actors Are Joining Season 5

The new season is expanding For All Mankind's loaded Season 4 cast with several new additions, bringing fresh characters into the show's alternate-history space race.

Tyler Labine joins in a recurring role as Fred, a Mars Peacekeeper, while Mireille Enos has been cast as Celia Boyd, another member of the Peacekeeper Security Force on Mars.

Sean Kaufman will portray Alex Poletov Baldwin, the grandson of Ed and son of Kelly Baldwin, while Ruby Cruz will take on the role of Lily Dale, the youngest daughter of Miles and Amanda Dale.

Ines Asserson will play A.J. Jarrett, a U.S. Marine in training for a space mission, and Barrett Carnahan joins as Marcus, a recent high school graduate living on Mars. Additionally, Costa Ronin will appear as Lenya, a Soviet politician and former cosmonaut, adding to the show's ongoing political tensions.

Big Changes Are Coming for Season 5's Story

At the end of For All Mankind Season 4, the narrative takes a significant leap forward, jumping from 2003 to 2012.

This shift sets the stage for pivotal changes in the story's direction, with Goldilocks and the broader space race now at the forefront. By introducing new alliances and struggles, the show sets up even greater challenges in the coming season.

Series creator Ronald D. Moore told Collider there are "some big surprises coming" in Season 5, including "big changes on the Martian base, and there are big changes politically back on Earth:"

"Not a lot. Like I said, we just started shooting it. We've got some big surprises coming, as we always do. We're working through what the finale is because even though we just started shooting, we're starting to structure out the last third of the season. There are big changes on the Martian base, and there are big changes politically back on Earth."

In Season 5, it is safe to say fans can expect deeper political and personal tensions as the consequences of the Goldilocks mining operations and its aftermath play out.

Margo's arrest and her shifting dynamics with Aleida and Irina will continue to shape her character's arc, as she grapples with the cost of her decisions. Dani, having survived the chaos, will likely explore her evolving relationship with her family and her role in the future of Mars colonization.

Meanwhile, the escalating rivalry between Earth and Mars, fueled by economic pressures, will likely push characters like Eli, Irina, and Miles into new confrontations.

For All Mankind Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Apple TV+.