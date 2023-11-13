Apple TV+'s For All Mankind returned for Season 4 with a cast of characters and actors filled with new and familiar faces.

The sci-fi drama stars Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) and delves headfirst into an alternate history with a global space race that never ended.

The latest season takes a time jump into 2003, skipping forward a whopping eight years from the last season that left the crew stranded on Mars.

Every Major Character & Actor in For All Mankind Season 4

Joel Kinnaman - Edward “Ed” Baldwin

Joel Kinnaman's Ed Baldwin is one of NASA's top scientists working in the '60s space race alongside the likes of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

Season 3 ended on a tragic note for Baldwin as his ex-wife Karen met her demise and he was left stranded on Mars. Of course, Season 4 is kicking off a full eight years later, so fans will be eagerly waiting to see how time, grief, and the quest for survival have impacted Baldwin.

Kinnaman is best known for his time in the DCEU as Rick Flag in both Suicide Squad movies, but he has also featured in House of Cards, RoboCop, Altered Carbon, and much more.

Jodi Balfour - Ellen Wilson

Jodi Balfour's astronaut-turned-president Ellen Wilson is returning in a dialed back role for Season 4 as she will no longer be a series regular for the new episodes.

This comes despite the massive storyline set up for Wilson in Season 3 as she came out as lesbian to the general public and faced pressure to resign amid the threat of impeachment proceedings. That arc ought to be resolved in Season 4, although the eight-year time jump means she probably won't be in office anymore.

Balfour recently appeared in another Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, in which she played Keely's female love interest Jack Danvers.

Wrenn Schmidt - Margo Madison

Wrenn Schmidt's Margo Madison has been with For All Mankind since the very beginning as a talented engineer and flight controller.

Despite having seemingly been killed in a bombing last season, a post-credits scene confirmed Margo had defected to the Soviet Union, pointing toward her working with Roscosmos in Season 4 under her new guise of Margaret Reynolds.

Schmidt has appeared in Jordan Peele's Nope, Michael Bay's 13 Hours, and more.

Cynthy Wu - Kelly Baldwin

The Vietnamese adopted daughter of Ed Baldwin, Cynthy Wu's Kelly Baldwin found herself as a single mother to a son who was born in space, with the father in question being her Soviet love interest Alexei Poletov.

Obviously, due to the series' time jump, Wu's son will have done some growing up between seasons as she continues her search for life on Mars.

Outside of For All Mankind, some of Wu's past roles include minor appearances in Kong: Skull Island and the Netflix show Beef.

Coral Peña - Aleida Rosales

Coral Peña's Aleida Rosales comes into For All Mankind as a smart young woman with a passion for space. Having initially entered the US as an illegal immigrant seeking opportunity with her father, Rosales has since risen through the ranks of NASA to become a lead engineer and Flight Director.

Peña's biggest role before For All Mankind came as Mariana Stiles in all 12 episodes of 24: Legacy.

Krys Marshall - Danielle Poole

Krys Marshall's Danielle Poole serves as NASA's pioneer African-American astronaut and the commander of the Sojourner 1 Mars mission, which allowed her to become the first woman to set foot on the red planet.

Marshall played the villain Purity in the Arrowverse during Season 3 of The CW's Supergirl, she also provided additional voices for the Marvel's Avengers game.

Edi Gathegi - Dev Ayesa

Edi Gathegi's Dev Ayesa was the co-founder of Helios Aerospace, a private American company competing against the world's largest superpowers in the space race, having sent to Phoenix as its vessel to Mars in the hopes of beating both the United States and the Soviets to the punch.

Gathegi will soon join James Gunn's new DCU as Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy following his last comic book role as Darwin in X-Men: First Class.

Toby Kebbell - Miles Dale

Toby Kebbell's Miles Dale has boarded For All Mankind as a new series regular and an unemployed former oil rig worker and family man desperate for a job.

Despite his search for a job on the Moon, a delay in finding such work leaves him off to Mars as he attempts to save his marriage through financial stability.

Kebbell also had his own foray into the superhero game as Doctor Doom in 2015's panned Fantastic Four movie. He has also featured in blockbusters such as War for the Planet of the Apes, Kong: Skull Island, Bloodshot, and Warcraft.

Tyner Rushing - Samantha Massey

Tyner Rushing's Samantha Massey is a newcomer to For All Mankind and enters the show as an astronaut for Helios Aerospace.

Past roles for Rushing include The Terminal List, Jumanji: The Next Level, Doom Patrol, and Stranger Things.

Svetlana Efremova - Irina Morozova

Making her For All Mankind debut in Season 4 is Svetlana Efremova as new series regular Irina Morozova, a high-ranking Russian cosmonaut for Roscosmos.

The Russian-born star has previously appeared on TV in The Americans, NCIS: Long Angeles, Spinning Out, and more.

Daniel Stern - Eli Hobson

For All Mankind newcomer Daniel Stern will play Eli Hobson, the newest administrator of NASA in 2003 and the former CEO of Chrysler.

Stern will be best known to most as the tall, bearded robber Marv from Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Noah Harpster - Bill Strausser

Noah Harpster's Bill Strausser is an engineer and flight controller who departed NASA to work for Helios Aerospace under their Mars mission because, in his own words, "it's just a lot more money."

The actor has accrued some writing credits that include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and next year's live-action Disney remake of Bambi. He has also acted in Painkiller, Transparent, and had minor roles in other shows and movies.

Lev Gorn - Grigory Kuznetsov

Lev Gorn is heading into his second season on For All Mankind as a Soviet cosmonaut and the commander of Roscosmos' Mars mission and one of the first humans to ever set foot on the red planet.

Gorn's biggest role to date came with a major role as Arkady Zotov in The Americans, but he has also done some gaming voice-over work for Grand Theft Auto IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023), and more.

New episodes of For All Mankind Season 4 are currently released every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.