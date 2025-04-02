Here's When 'For All Mankind' Season 5 Release Is Now Expected

Fans are closer than ever to the incoming release of For All Mankind Season 5.

Apple TV+'s sci-fi streaming series asks the question, 'What if the space race never ended?' It follows the U.S.'s interplanetary efforts in an exciting alternate history that has slowly recounted the events from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Season 5 will jump further into the For All Mankind timeline, moving from the early 21st century into the 2010s.

When Will For All Mankind Season 5 Be Released?

Apple TV+

More than a year since For All Mankind was last heard from on Apple TV+, questions continue to percolate about Season 5's release.

Season 5 was first announced in April 2024 (three months after Season 4 ended), with production set to start in the summer (via Variety).

Filming stuck to this schedule, hitting that summer window and starting in July 2024. The series would then run production on its latest batch of episodes for roughly six months, reportedly coming to an end sometime in mid-December.

An official wrap date has not been made public for Season 5. Still, fans seemingly spotted the cast celebrated right before the end of the year, assumedly signifying the show had finished production.

Knowing around when Season 5 finished filming, fans may be able to predict when the new episodes may hit Apple TV+.

Season 3 wrapped production in September 2021 and came to the platform nine months later, in June 2022. Season 4 followed a similar wrap-to-release window, finishing filming in January 2023 and was released in November 2024.

If Season 5 production, in fact, did wrap late last year (or will wrap in the next couple of months), then a release before the end of 2025 is not out of the question.

Apple TV+ has not commented on when to expect For All Mankind Season 5, but with the latter half of the year looking thin in terms of big-name releases on the platform, a late 2025 return for the series could make sense.

What Will Happen in For All Mankind Season 5?

Apple TV+

Heading into For All Mankind Season 5, fans have plenty to get excited about as the Apple TV+ sci-fi series continues its march along its space-faring timeline.

As teased at the end of Season 4, Season 5 will kick the ball further down the field in this epic alternate history. This will take the form of yet another time jump (something the series has become known for), leaping from 2003 to 2012.

It has been confirmed that some of the For All Mankind Season 4 cast will return for Season 5, but not all of them, as the show picks up and leaves cast members regularly from season to season.

Fans can expect characters like Faruk Amireh's Investigator Sai Madoun and Barrett Carnahan's Marcus to return; however, series mainstay Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) will likely not enjoy the same fate as she may be left behind in the show's fourth season.

Season 5 will once again focus on the world and its ongoing efforts to explore the solar system in its grounded take on an alternate sci-fi history.

One plot point teased to be a part of Season 5 is the ongoing meteor mining effort being taken on by the U.S. space agency. This could be paired with Dev Ayesa's "vision was a self-sustaining colony on Mars," something that has been slowly built up over the last couple of seasons (via TVLine):

"The other thing to take from that final shot is that Dev’s vision was a self-sustaining colony on Mars, and that asteroid is key...The idea that he has achieved this goal of keeping it in Mars orbit means there is a future for Mars, and that does wink in a big way to where we are going with the show and the investment in the future of Mars."

This will be exciting for fans as the series continues to veer from the real-life history of humanity's attempts to reach for the star, this time taking a stab at the colonization of other planets.