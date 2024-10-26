The Loud House Character Ages: How Old Each Family Member & Friend Is

While the ages of each main character in The Loud House can be unclear at times, not much time has passed in the story for this animated series.

Centered on the young Lincoln Loud, The Loud House highlights a huge family with 11 children who go through wild adventures in their everyday lives. The series debuted in 2016 as Nickelodeon's latest in a long legacy of animated shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, which just made history in a recent episode.

With about 200 episodes now in the books after eight years, The Loud House is in the early stages of its Season 8 run.

Ages of Every Character in The Loud House

Lincoln Loud - 11

The Loud House

Lincoln Loud is the central character in The Loud House, serving as the Loud family's only son and the middle child of the 11 children.

While Lincoln started his run on the show at 11 years old, he passed his 12th birthday before the start of Season 6. In newer episodes, he is in sixth grade at Royal Woods Middle School after spending most of the series in fifth grade at Royal Woods Elementary School.

Lori Loud - 18

The Loud House

Lori Loud holds an important position as the oldest of the 11 Loud children in The Loud House.

Starting the series at 17, Lori is now 18, having graduated from Royal Woods High School. She often uses her age to serve as the dominant figure over her nine little sisters and little brother.

Lisa Loud - 5

The Loud House

Lisa Loud is the second-youngest child in the Loud family, although she is by far the smartest, boasting a genius-level IQ.

This young prodigy is four years old when the series begins, although she ages up a year to a five-year-old in the newer seasons. Lisa is now a first-grade student at Royal Woods Elementary School after graduating from kindergarten in earlier seasons.

Leni Loud - 17

The Loud House

Leni Loud is the second-oldest child in the Loud family, behind her sister Lori.

In more recent seasons, Leni is 17 years old after starting the series at a sweet 16. In earlier seasons, she is seen in her senior year at Royal Wood High School.

Luna Loud - 16

The Loud House

Luna Loud is next in line as the third-oldest of the 11 children in the Loud family.

Originally starting her run in The Loud House at age 15, Season 6 sees her aged up by a year to 16. Over the first four seasons, she is a junior in high school before moving into her senior year.

Luan Loud - 15

The Loud House

The fourth-oldest of the 11 Loud children is the comedy-loving Luan.

Luan begins her run in the series as a 14-year-old, and when Season 5 comes around, she is aged up to 15. She also advances to her sophomore year at Royal Woods High School along with some of her siblings.

Lynn Loud Jr. - 14

The Loud House

Lynn Loud Jr., her father's namesake, nearly marks the middle point in the Loud children's lineage as the second-youngest of the first group of girls.

The younger Lynn is 13 years old before Season 5 and turns 14 years old, marking the youngest child before the series' leading character, Lincoln. She is an eighth-grade student after being in seventh grade in the first four seasons at Royal Woods Middle School.

Lucy Loud - 9

The Loud House

Lucy is the eldest of the second group of girls to come after Lincoln and the fifth youngest of the entire family.

Starting the show at eight years old, Season 5 sees her aged up to nine, moving to the fifth grade in elementary school. The first few seasons set her firmly as a fourth-grader.

Lana Loud - 7

The Loud House

Lana Loud is one of two twin sisters in the Loud family. Although she is older than her sister by two minutes, she is the fourth-youngest child.

After Season 4, Lana's age increased from six to seven, and she is currently in the second grade at Royal Woods Elementary School.

Lola Loud - 7

The Loud House

Only two minutes behind her twin sister is Lola Loud, the third-youngest member of this massive clan.

Like Lana, Lola starts off at six years old and grows one year older in Season 5. She then joins her sister in the second grade in elementary school.

Lily Loud - 2

The Loud House

Rounding out the 11 Loud children as the youngest of the group is the baby, Lily Loud.

Lily is only two years old in The Loud House after starting at 15 months old, and she starts attending Baby Bunker Preschool by the time Season 5 comes around.

[ See more on a 2024 reboot for another Nickelodeon show, The Backyardigans. ]

Lynn Loud Sr. - 40s

The Loud House

The patriarch of the Loud family comes from Lynn Loud Sr., who names his fifth daughter after him.

While his age is never specifically nailed down, he is presumed to be in his 40s throughout the series.

Rita Loud - 40s

The Loud House

Lynn Loud Sr.'s wife and the children's mother, Rita Loud, has been alongside him throughout all six seasons of The Loud House.

As with her husband, Rita is thought to be in her 40s.

Clyde McBride - 12

The Loud House

Clyde McBride plays an important role as Lincoln's best friend in The Loud House, helping him regularly with his plans and activities.

The adopted child is the same age as his best friend, initially starting at 11 years old before aging up to 12 by the time Season 5 debuts.

Ronnie Santiago - 12

The Loud House

Lincoln's best female friend is Ronnie Anne, who later left Royal Woods and now leads her own spin-off series.

Starting the series at 11 years old, Ronnie is 12 years old by the time Season 5 rolls around. She previously attended Royal Woods Elementary with the show's other main children.

Bobby Santiago Jr. - 18

The Loud House

Bobby Santiago Jr. is another friend of the Loud family who eventually becomes Lori's boyfriend.

Originally entering the show as a 17-year-old, Bobby reaches adulthood in later seasons as he approaches his 18th birthday.

Sid Chang - 12

The Loud House

Sidney "Sid" Chang first debuted in The Loud House in Season 4 as a new girl who became Ronnie's best friend.

Not only does she enter the series at 12 years old, but she also remains the same age in later seasons.

The Loud House can be streamed with a premium subscription to Hulu.

Read more about character ages from other series below:

See how old every Dandadan character is.

See how old every The Dragon Prince character is.

See how old every Helluva Boss character is.