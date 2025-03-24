The Last of Us Part 3 Finally Gets Some Good News

The Last of Us Part 3 isn't yet confirmed, but if an insider's recent comments are any indication, it's looking promising.

It's been five years since Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part 2 to massive success. In the time since the studio attempted to develop a multiplayer game based on the IP, but it's since been shelved.

Naughty Dog recently announced it is working on a new project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet (which may be a PS6 title), but fans are still hopeful the studio will return to The Last of Us franchise eventually.

The Last of Us Part 3 Might Already Be Happening

Naughty Dog

Industry insider Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon that The Last of Us Part 3 is already in the process of casting and filming scenes:

"Despite what Neil Druckmann said, I know for a fact they were casting and filmed scenes for a third game."

This insight comes in the wake of comments made by Neil Druckmann to Variety recently, where the creator said "don't bet" on The Last of Us 3 happening:

"I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.’ This could be it."

However, these comments go against what Druckmann previously said in Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II which was released in 2024, where he said he felt there's "probably one more chapter to this story" and that he had an exciting concept in mind for it.

It is possible that this more recent sentiment from Druckmann was an attempt to keep a new The Last of Us game a secret and to quell any sensationalism, particularly if it is only early in the production process.

It could also be that Druckmann's concept is still in a testing phase and the director does not want to confirm anything until he knows it will go ahead.

Even if scenes are being filmed for The Last of Us Part 3, as Richtman shared, the filming process on video games is much more prolonged than on feature films or series, so the game could still be in an early phase.

All that being said, The Last of Us Part 2 sold over 10 million copies in its first two years, so continuing the franchise would be a logical bet.

Where Could The Last of Us Part 3 Go?

The Last of Us Part II left fans with a fairly finite ending that could be seen as a satisfying conclusion if no further games in the series are made.

After breaking the cycle of violence and allowing Abby (who will be played by Kaitlyn Dever in the TV series) to walk free, Ellie was seen returning to the house she shared with Dina in Jackson, only to find her girlfriend gone. After a sentimental moment with her guitar, Ellie is seen leaving the house and venturing into the wilderness.

Thanks to Ellie, Abby, and Lev escaped the Rattlers and fled Santa Barbara on a boat. The title screen of the game after its conclusion shows the boat washed up on the beach of Catalina Island, which is the location of a rumored Firefly base that Abby and Lev were searching for, suggesting that they are now living there.

While this could be seen as a fitting ending for the main characters, if a third game were to happen there is room for them to return.

Alternatively, The Last of Us Part 3 could choose to focus on an entirely new set of characters (as Richtman has previously hinted at) or explore a different portion of the apocalyptic world.

The next release in The Last of Us franchise is the second season of the HBO show, which will adapt the events of The Last of Us Part 2. Perhaps the way the TV show chooses to bring the conclusion of the game to life (likely in The Last of Us Season 4) will shed some more light on the franchise's future.

The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 are available on PS5.