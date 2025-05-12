Ellie (Bella Ramsey) goes to extreme lengths to find out Abby's location in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5, and those who are eager to know where Kaitlyn Dever's character is can look to The Last of Us Part II for the answer. Season 2 of the HBO series has stuck closely to its source material, with this season playing out almost identically to Naughty Dog's second The Last of Us game. Much of the season has followed Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) as they hunt down Abby and her WLF group in Seattle, seeking revenge for what she did to Joel (Pedro Pascal).

When Dina and Ellie arrive in Seattle, all they have to go on are the names and faces of Abby's group and the fact that they belong to a militia known as the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). After being dropped in the middle of the WLF vs. Seraphite war in Episode 4, the duo obtains one of the soldiers' radios and learns that Nora (Tati Gabrielle), a member of Abby's group, is stationed at the hospital.

After an arduous journey across town in Episode 5, Ellie finally finds Nora, and after a gruelling chase into the bowels of the infested hospital, she corners her. Nora has no chance of surviving after breathing in the deadly fungal spores, but Ellie's immunity means she can breathe freely and has the upper hand. Ellie prepares to torture Nora, and she only has one question: "Where's Abby?"

The Last of Us Part 2 Game Reveals Abby's Location in Seattle

HBO

Episode 5 of The Last of Us ends before viewers can learn Abby's location, but The Last of Us Part 2 has the answer.

Throughout The Last of Us Part 2, Abby travels through multiple corners of Seattle, but she keeps coming back to one place: the aquarium. During Abby's half of the story, she sets out to find Owen, whom she fears has defected from the WLF. Abby finds Owen at the abandoned aquarium, a place they used to visit together when they were dating. In the years since, he has turned it into a private sanctuary and has holed up there when Abby finds him.

Naughty Dog

On Day 2 in Seattle, Abby traveled to the same hospital, searching for medical supplies for her wounded companion Yara (who is yet to be introduced in the TV show), who was waiting for her back at the aquarium. Almost ironically, Abby had spoken with Nora only hours before Ellie arrived at the hospital to find her. Nora had pointed Abby toward the medicine and covered her escape from the WLF (who by then had branded her a traitor for helping Owen). Abby had confided in Nora that she was headed to the aquarium, which is how Ellie could torture this information out of her later on.

Assuming that the series continues to follow the game, Ellie now has Abby's location in The Last of Us Season 2, so the rest of the episodes will likely follow her tracking her nemesis back to the aquarium and following through on her promise to avenge Joel. Whether or not she is successful will depend on how far into the game The Last of Us Season 2 gets.