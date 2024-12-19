The Floor Season 2 finally crowned a winner as one contestant controlled every tile by the end of Episode 12.

Hosted by Rob Lowe, The Floor is a game show that features contestants competing for a prize, similar to other competitions such as Netflix's Rhythm and Flow. It began with Season 1 in January, and then returned for Season 2 in September.

The premise of The Floor is simple - 100 contestants begin the challenge with their own square on a tile floor and then go head-to-head with someone else around them. Whoever wins in the duel is awarded all of their opponent's territory.

The overall winner is the last remaining contestant who controls every space on the floor. However, there are also winners of each episode, and those are whoever controls the most space at the end of each episode.

Who Won The Floor Season 2?

The Floor Season 2 began with 100 contestants, but only one could be crowned the outright winner. However, with 100 people competing in the beginning, even making it to the top 10 was a big accomplishment.

Here were the final 10 contestants of The Floor Season 2:

Keelan von Ehrenkrook - Season 2 Winner

Keelan von Ehrenkrook may have been the most low-key contestant on The Floor Season 2, but he ended up winning the entire competition and bringing home $250,000.

The category Keelan chose when he entered the show was the periodic table, and he decided to save it. That obviously paid off for him in the end when he dueled Jennifer Strickland in a best-of-three series and the first duel was about the periodic table.

In that series, Keelan comfortably won the periodic table round. With a 1-0 advantage, Keelan and Jennifer then dueled over CEOs. It came down to the wire, but Keelan was able to edge out Jennifer with only three seconds remaining to win the grand prize.

Before his duel with Jennifer, Keelan had only participated in one battle in Season 2.

Jennifer Strickland - Runner-up

Jennifer Strickland was well on her way to becoming the winner of The Floor Season 2, but she couldn't overcome Keelan in the final best-of-three duel.

Jennifer did beat Catherine in the Season 2 finale in a duel where the category was sneakers, and that gave her control of nearly every tile on the entire floor.

Throughout Season 2, Jennifer participated in six duels, which was tied with a few other contestants for the most amount of duels in the season.

Catherine Eng

Catherine Eng made her way to the finale, but she was ultimately knocked out by Jennifer when they dueled over shoes.

In that duel, Jennifer earned a commanding victory over Jennifer, winning with 22 seconds still on her clock.

Catherine participated in four battles throughout Season 2, with three of them taking place in the finale.

Michael Craig

Michael Craig also made it to the finale of The Floor Season 2 but was beaten by Catherine during the Shakespeare category.

In the episode, many contestants were hoping that they wouldn't have to duel over Shakespeare, with Michael being one of them.

When it came time for him to duel with Catherine, he struggled quite a bit and ended up losing while she still had 28 seconds on the clock.

Like Keelan, Michael flew under the radar during Season 2, as he only participated in two duels throughout the season (including the one with Catherine in the finale).

Nate

Nate was another contestant who wasn't featured much in The Floor Season 2, as he, like a few others, only competed in one duel coming into the finale.

He went up against Jayna in the finale when they dueled about national parks, which he won convincingly.

However, he couldn't get past Catherine when they faced off in a duel about lab equipment.

Nate competed in three total duels in Season 2.

Jayna Shoda Meyer

Jayna was a 25-year-old stage manager from Chicago, Illinois who didn't compete in her first duel until Episode 7.

In the finale, she first battled Angie about accessories before moving on to national parks against Nate, who ultimately knocked her out.

Jayna competed in three total duels in Season 2.

Angie Warfield

Angie Warfield was one of the most fearsome competitors coming into the finale. As an English professor from Glendale, Missouri, she showcased her expertise by winning three battles in the first two episodes.

However, after those three wins, she didn't compete again until the Season 2 finale, where she dueled three times.

Angie won the first two duels, which were about game show hosts and movies based on true stories, but then lost her duel to Jayna which was about accessories.

Angie competed in six total duels in Season 2, meaning that she was tied for the most.

Kevin Rilea - Won Episode 11 (80 Spaces)

Kevin Rilea was another formidable opponent in The Floor Season 2 and definitely came into the finale with quite a bit of confidence.

In Episode 11, Kevin finished with the most tiles (80), meaning that he not only won the episode but also $20,000.

Kevin didn't establish himself as a major threat until very late in the game. He didn't even compete in his first duel until Episode 10, but after winning four duels in Episode 11 and being declared the winner of the episode, he seemed to be primed to win it all.

However, he was ultimately beaten by Angie when they dueled over game show hosts.

Kevin competed in six total battles in Season 2.

Mena Han-Lalime

Mena got a win over Monica in Episode 2 when the pair dueled about Taylor Swift songs, but then wasn't featured again until the finale.

She was able to keep her original topic (accessories) until the final episode but didn't get a chance to duel about it as she had to face Angie in a duel about movies based on a true story.

In the episode, Mena admitted that she didn't know a lot about movies in that genre, and was ultimately beaten.

Mena competed in two total battles in Season 2.

James MahKween

James MahKween was the last contestant to crack the top 10 in The Floor Season 2, but he just missed making the finale as he was eliminated in the last battle of Episode 11.

James beat Kaitlin in Episode 2 during a duel about smoothies (which was his original category) but then lost in Episode 11 to Kevin in a duel about news personalities.

James competed in two total battles throughout Season 2.

Who Won Each Episode of The Floor Season 2?

As mentioned, The Floor Season 2 featured an overall winner, but there were also winners of each episode.

The prize for winning an episode was $20,000, which went to the contestant who controlled the most space on the floor at the end of each installment.

Here were the winners of each episode of The Floor Season 2:

Ryan Hoag - Won Episode 1 (4 Spaces)

Ryan Hoag was the winner of The Floor Season 2, Episode 1 when he finished the episode with four spaces.

Many contestants didn't even compete in a duel in Episode 1, but Marley Gregory competed in three, which is why Ryan was able to take so many spaces.

When Ryan and Marley faced off at the end of Episode 1 about tailgating, Ryan came out on top and found himself $20,000 richer.

However, Ryan was eliminated by Julie Ann Weston in Episode 2.

Julie Ann Wilson - Won Episode 2 (6 Spaces) & Episode 3 (7 Spaces)

Julie Ann Wilson was the one to beat the Episode 1 winner, Ryan Hoag, and then went on to not only win an episode herself but win the next two.

At the end of Episode 2, Julie Ann had six spaces on the floor, which landed her $20,000. However, she also won Episode 3, netting herself another $20,000.

Julie Ann didn't win Episode 4, but she did make it through. She was eliminated in Episode 5 by Corey Lueker.

Kara Farrell - Won Episode 4 (13 Spaces) & Episode 5 (14 Spaces)

Like Julie Ann, Kara Farrell also won two episodes, netting herself a total of $40,000.

Kara won four duels in Episode 4 and finished that installment with 13 spaces. She then competed in one duel in Episode 5 about compound words, winning one more space and the episode as a whole.

Kara was eventually eliminated in Episode 6 by Trevor.

Mackenzie Rote - Won Episode 6 (19 Spaces)

Mackenzie Rote flew into the action in Episode 6, competing in four battles and winning them all. His chosen category was Star Wars, which he used his knowledge of to win the episode and $20,000.

Mackenzie competed in six battles across Episodes 6 and 7 but was eliminated in Episode 7 by Paolo.

Virginia Giglio - Won Episode 7 (42 Spaces)

Virginia Giglio won Episode 7 of The Floor Season 2 and was the first contestant to finish an episode with over 40 spaces.

The 70-year-old contestant came in with flowers as her category and won three battles in Episode 7 to win $20,000.

Virginia was eventually eliminated in Episode 8 by Jeremy when they dueled over DIY projects.

Danny Gomez - Won Episode 8 (50 Spaces)

Danny Gomez didn't compete in his first duel until Episode 8, but, after he won three of them in that installment, he found himself the winner of the episode's prize money.

Danny continued his hot streak in Episode 9 by winning his first two battles, nearly winning $20,000 more. However, he was beaten by Jessica, who won the episode.

Jessica Lesaca - Won Episode 9 (55 Spaces)

Like Danny, Jessica didn't compete in a single duel until the episode that she won.

Jessica beat Danny in Episode 9 to prevent him from winning his second straight episode, which meant that she instead was the winner.

Jessica competed in five total battles but was beaten in Episode 10 by Rita.

Ali Johnson - Won Episode 10 (66 Spaces)

Ali Johnson won a duel in The Floor Season 2, Episode 1, and then sporadically competed in them until she found herself the winner of Episode 11.

Unlike other competitors, Ali didn't have to compete in multiple battles in the episode she won. Instead, she only battled in one, but, of course, won it.

Unfortunately, Ali was then eliminated one episode later by Daniel in a duel about spin-off bands.

The Floor is streaming on Hulu.

