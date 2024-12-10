Six celebrities risk baring it all in Fox's TV special, The Real Full Monty, to help encourage prostate testing.

The new special is inspired by the classic 1997 movie of the same name and the United Kingdom's annual event. The star-studded lineup decides to strip naked for a cause in a two-hour event as a way to encourage prostate/testicular/colorectal cancer testing.

The Real Full Monty premiered on Fox on December 9 and is available to stream on Hulu.

Every Male Celebrity Who Appears in The Real Full Monty

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson

Instagram: @anthonyanderson

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Anthony Anderson joins the pool of celebrities in The Real Full Monty. He also serves as the TV special's host and executive producer.

Anderson explained to Fox5 Atlanta why he decided to take part in the TV special, noting that he wants to raise awareness simply because "cancer affects all of us."

In the special, the actor shared that he lost a dear friend to cancer just weeks ago as well as his biological father and three of his siblings all within a year and a half of one another.

He even actively recruited celebrities like Taye Diggs (who said yes), Don Cheadle, and Marlon Wayans to the cause. He also helped bring veteran choreographer Mandy Moore into the fold.

Anderson is best known for his roles in Kangaroo Jack, Black-ish, and Law & Order.

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek

Instagram: @vanderjames

James Van Der Beek appears as part of the stellar celebrity lineup of The Real Full Monty.

The actor says that his heart knew that he wanted to join the TV special right away after learning about the plan to raise awareness for early cancer detection.

Van Der Beek, who was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer, spoke with People to talk about how the special made him realize that having a "supportive group together" makes a difference in one's life who goes through something difficult like cancer:

“For me, what I realized was just how important it is to get a supportive group together no matter what you're going through. I think a lot of men — I know I was one of those — are just never wanting to ask help for anything. But being in a group like this, you realize, oh, it's so much better, it's safety in numbers.”

Van Der Beek is best known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek. The actor can also be seen in Pose, Walker, and Modern Family.

He recently appeared as part of the cast of Tubi's Sidelined: The QB and Me.

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs

Instagram: @tayediggsinsta

Taye Diggs is part of the celebrity lineup of The Real Full Monty after he was persuaded by his friend, Anthony Anderson, to join the cause.

Diggs says that cancer is the main reason why he lost his stepfather and mother, which is why he wants to take part in raising awareness for everyone to take the necessary tests before it is too late.

While it is embarrassing, he is "very much looking forward to it."

Diggs has over 70 credits, with roles in All American, Chicago, and The Best Man: Final Chapters.

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey

Instagram: @tylerposey58

Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey joins the other male celebrities to take part in this unique performance for a cause in The Real Full Monty.

Posey said that the main reason why he is part of the lineup is because he lost his mom to breast cancer 10 years ago.

He pointed out that viewers need to see what it looks like when one loses a family member or a friend from cancer, with him admitting that it still hurts and is still an open wound for him.

He wants people to see that and say something like, "I don't want to put anybody through that. So I'm going to go and get checked out immediately."

Posey portrayed Scott McCall in 100 episodes of Teen Wolf. The actor can also be seen in The Last Summer, Truth or Dare, and Jane the Virgin.

Chris Jones

Chris Jones

Chris Jones is the defensive tackle of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. He is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and a five-time All-Pro member.

Jones was the last member to join the rehearsals and he was recruited personally by Anthony Anderson.

In 2018, he lost Coach Franks, whom he considered his lifelong mentor, due to a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. All he could think about was Coach Franks when this opportunity came about.

Read more about the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, the Hallmark channel's Kansas City Chiefs-inspired love story that premiered last month.

Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli

Instagram: @brunotonioliofficial

Bruno Tonioli sees his participation in The Real Full Monty as "something very important" and he hopes that viewers will be motivated to get themselves checked after watching the TV special.

Tonioli is no stranger to performances since he is a well-renowned choreographer and dancer.

In the same interview with People, he pointed out that the performance kind of "represented the full spectrum, in a way, of society" for him, citing that it is a "very, very refreshing" experience:

"It was very good because again, we represented the full spectrum, in a way, of society. I think as well, for me, it was being, to a certain extent, your real self instead of the performing persona. All of us did that, and I found that very inspiring. Very, very refreshing in a way."

Tonioli serves as one of the current judges of Britain's Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars.

The Real Full Monty is streaming on Hulu.