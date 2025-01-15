The Family Business creator Carl Weber offered fans an official update on the upcoming Season 6.

The release wait for new episodes of the hit drama has been excruciating for fans. Word on when the series will return has not been made public, despite Season 5 coming to an end months ago.

This also comes as the show's first spin-off, Family Business: New Orleans, gets set to debut on BET+.

BET

The Family Business Season 6 got its first real release update in months thanks to the show's creator Carl Weber.

Speaking to fans on Facebook, Weber revealed writing work on the next season of the hit BET drama has begun. When asked about Season 6, he simply responded, "writing [the] season now:"

Fan Katrice Evans: "When is the regular family business coming back." Carl Weber: "writing [the] season now."

This is as Weber gets set to launch the first real expansion of the Family Business universe with the spin-off series, Family Business: New Orleans, debuting on BET+ starting on Thursday, January 23.

Some fans have reached out to the Family Business showrunner confused about seeing marketing for the new spin-off series, thinking it is Season 6 of the mainline show.

He clarified to his followers in another post, writing, "We now have two shows:"

"For those of you who are confused: We now have 2 shows...'Family Business' and 'Family Business New Orleans.'"

This is the first substantive update fans have gotten on Season 6 in months. Back in August, Season 5 cast member Lavernius "L.C." Duncan teased where the show stood at that point.

In an August 2024 Q&A, the Family Business star remarked, "[they are] doing the outline for Season 6 as we speak:"

Fan: "No more 'Family Business?' Weber: "Doing the outline for Season 6 as we speak."

When Will The Family Business Season 6 Be Released?

Surely, this update will have fans giddy, knowing work is actively being done on The Family Business Season 6 and the release wait may finally be over.

Still, it remains a question when the show will actually return, with no publicly listed release date for the upcoming sixth season.

Since The Family Business' debut in 2018, it has missed one year with new episodes (2023), marking a two-year gap between Seasons 4 and 5 as opposed to the typical one.

If things remain on this track, then a release sometime in 2025 (likely in late summer or early fall) seems to make the most sense.

However, there is one major wildcard thrown into things this time around. 2025 marks the first year the Family Business franchise has had a spin-off series to worry about.

The release of Family Business: New Orleans could signal a change in strategy for the show, potentially filling the 2025 slot fans had assumed Season 6 would occupy. This could potentially push Season 6's release date to even later in the year or potentially into 2026.

That will likely be a bit of a shock for fans itching for the series to come back, especially given its ever-evolving on-screen drama (which in recent episodes has included the shocking exit of KJ Smith's Sasha).

The Family Business is now streaming on BET+.