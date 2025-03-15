The Family Business Season 6 Gets Official Release Window Announcement

The Family Business's creator teased fans with an official Season 6 release window online.

The BET drama has only grown since its debut in 2018. On top of its five seasons on the network, the show also debuted its New Orleans spin-off in early 2025, expanding the world of the hit show beyond its New York roots.

It stars former Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson as the head of the Hudson family, the powerful owners of a chain of NYC car dealerships.

The Family Business Season 6 Release Window Announced

BET

The Family Business Season 6 is coming back later this year, according to its creator, Carl Weber.

As Season 6 has sat without release specifics for months, Webber took to social media, clarifying to fans a specific release window for the show's next batch of episodes.

When asked by members of the Family Business faithful on Facebook about the incoming Season 6, Weber announced it is coming "in the fall:"

"'Family Business' in the fall and 'Family Business NOLA' late winter."

He echoed this sentiment elsewhere, as he was accused of lying about filming starting soon. He replied to inquiring fans on the subject, "Hold, I didn't lie. I said Family Business in the fall:"

"Hold, I didn't lie. I said 'Family Business' in the fall and 'Family Business NOLA' in later winter."

These comments from Weber mark the first official confirmation of any specific release details for the series, revealing The Family Business is working with a late fall 2025 release window.

As for when in fall that could be, that remains to be seen. Several past seasons of the show have come with a similar fall window, arriving on BET+ in either September or October.

Heading into Season 6, it would not be all that surprising if the latest batch of episodes were to hit that same sort of timing.

The last time fans heard about the series from Weber, he revealed to fans he was "writing [the] season now" back in January, so a fall 2025 release seems entirely possible:

Fan Katrice Evans: "When is the regular family business coming back." Carl Weber: "Writing [the] season now."

Where Will The Family Business Go in Season 6?

When The Family Business Season 6 returns, fans can expect tension to be high.

Season 5 ended with some big hanging threads for the show to follow up on, as Ernie Hudson's LC aims to keep his family at the top of the financial ladder in New York City.

Part of this has been the growing fissures emerging between members of the Duncan family. As Hudson's LC and Valarie Pettiford's Chippy have continued to lead the Duncan clan as best they can, their children Junior and Donna have attempted to break away in some form.

Thus far, LC and Chioppy have not stomped out their kids' efforts, but that could all change in the upcoming Season 6.

While not specifically getting into where Season 6 will go story-wise, Hudson teased in a conversation with The Direct on February's Comic-Con The Cruise how much he "love[s] the character" and why he keeps coming back:

"And I never know, you know, from script to groundwork this out, then we came out of that. And then I went to a real kind of, what am I say, killing a few people so, but I love the character, and [it's] been very good to just let him develop. One of the things, the reason I want to do that show is it has a family dynamic, and it's all about the family, but it was also important for me to not be too cordial or diplomatic, you know, you got to know that he can, at least."

It is this mix of sinister and diplomatic that will almost surely continue to be put on display as the series continues into Season 6 and beyond.

The Family Business Season 6 is set to come to BET+ sometime this fall.