Family Business: New Orleans Episode 9 Gets Major Release Update (Official)

After its eight-episode first season came to an end in early March, the Family Business: New Orleans creator offered fans hope for the future with a tease of Episode 9's (aka Season 2, Episode 1) release window.

The BET+ streaming spin-off was the proper expansion of creator Carl Weber's Family Business world, taking the action of the mainline series (which is set to return sometime later this year) from New York City to the Bayou.

The hit drama focuses on another sect of the franchise's central Duncan family as they attempt to keep their New Orleans night club, Midnight Blue, afloat.

Family Business New Orleans Episode 9 Release Info Revealed

BET

Family Business: New Orleans creator Carl Weber revealed an official release window for the series's hotly anticipated Episode 9 (that would kick off Season 2).

Weber, who serves as the franchise steward for both the mainline Family Business series and its New Orleans spin-off, confirmed on social media that fans will not have to wait long for the Louisiana-based series to return to BET+.

When asked about the future of both Family Business series on Facebook, the showrunner replied, saying, "Family Business NOLA late winter:"

"'Family Business' in the fall and 'Family Business NOLA' late winter."

He reiterated this elsewhere on social media. When some audience members accused the creator of lying about production updates on both his BET series, he retorted, "Hold, I didn't lie. I said Family Business in the fall and Family Business NOLA in late winter."

This marks the first official confirmation of when the New Orleans spin-off will return, with some wondering whether it would get a second run at all.

However, according to Weber himself, Family Business: New Orleans will have a release window of late winter 2025.

This could mean new episodes will land by the end of 2025 or perhaps in early 2026, coming in the first few months of the new year (similar to Season 1's release plan).

What Will Happen in Family Business New Orleans Season 2?

With The Family Business: New Orleans now tentatively on the calendar once again, it is time to start looking at where the series could go from here.

Season 1 introduced audiences to this new sect of the franchise's Duncan family.

Instead of selling cars like their New York-based relatives, this particular section of the Duncan Family Tree operates an underground gambling ring out of their New Orleans night club, Midnight Blue.

This first batch of episodes largely focused on the family as they attempted to evade New Orleans law enforcement as well as asserted their dominance over other enterprising criminals trying to encroach on their turf.

It ended with a bang, though, as a rival gang leader's brother was shot down in the Duncans' club during the show's Season 1 finale. This will almost surely be a key plot point going forward as the Duncans sit on the verge of a full-on gang war.

This could potentially push them to seek help from their New York-based relatives (aka the cast of the mainline Family Business series) who have plenty of experience doing away with their criminal rivals.

There is no telling just how much bloodshed this incoming gang war could result in, but fans should not be surprised if key members of the Duncan family are put in serious danger (and potentially even killed off) as a result of the conflict.

The Family Business: New Orleans is now streaming on BET+.