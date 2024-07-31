Sasha's exit in The Family Business Season 4 sent shockwaves to the Duncan family's business and personal relationships.

Sasha Duncan, who is played by KJ Smith, is L.C. Duncan's (Ernie Hudson) niece and a former hitwoman/assassin who works for the family.

What Happened to Sasha Duncan in The Family Business?

KJ Smith

The Family Business Season 4, Episode 5's ending surprised everyone in the series when it revealed that Sasha Duncan was killed by an unknown assailant.

Season 4, Episode 5 titled "Dead Silence" ended with L.C. Duncan being informed that Sasha's dead body was found on a nearby beach.

Sasha's mother eventually confirmed that it was her daughter after she found out that the dead body was wearing the same bracelet that she had given her.

The Family Business Season 4, Episode 6 "Home Coming" then revolved around Sasha's (heavily guarded) funeral and the search for the identity of her killer.

Sasha's unexpected death served as an emotional gut punch to the Duncans and the viewers, considering that she is one of the important characters in the series.

The Family Business writer Carl Weber acknowledged Sasha's death on social media and he confirmed that they would be moving on from the character:

"We killed Sasha now our sights are set on Paris and London. We are the new Power couple on the 'The Family Business' come on over to the crazy house and see. Move over Chippy and LC."

It remains to be seen why the series decided to kill off Sasha.

KJ Smith does not seem to have directly addressed the reasoning behind her exit and some have speculated that it could simply be for narrative reasons.

Who Killed Sasha Duncan?

The identity of Sasha Duncan's killer is one of the lingering mysteries in The Family Business' narrative.

Given that Sasha is an assassin, many have theorized that the killer could be anyone from her long list of enemies due to her line of work.

Another possible suspect is Holly (Erica Joy), a serial killer and Brother X's love interest in Season 4.

Brother X could have ordered Holly to kill Sasha to prove her loyalty, considering that the psychopath holds a grudge against the Duncans.

On the flip side, a prevalent theory that has been making rounds online is the fact that Sasha faked her death and she is still alive and waiting to strike.

The Family Business Season 4 is available to stream on BET+ and Netflix in the United States.

