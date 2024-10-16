Netflix's new rom-com series Nobody Wants This focuses on the difficulties of modern dating and love, but are the cast members the same ages as their characters?

Nobody Wants This has quickly become one of Netflix's success stories of the year. The series follows the romance between a Rabbi and a sex podcaster, whose romance must survive the vast differences in each of their lives.

Nobody Wants This was filmed in and around Los Angeles and also features many prominent LA-based actors in its cast.

Nobody Wants This: How Old Are The Actors and Characters?

Kristen Bell - Joanne

Netflix

The Good Place star Kristen Bell leads the Netflix series as Joanne, a 30-something sex podcaster or a "shiksa" as she's referred to during Nobody Wants This.

In reality, Bell is 44 years old making her a bit older than her character in Nobody Wants This. However, Bell has spoken openly about the characters' ages in Nobody Wants This being loose, telling the Los Angeles Times, "We still don’t know their ages — mid 30s, late 30s, early 40s."

Regardless of her character's age, Bell barely seems to have aged herself since her breakout role in teen series Veronica Mars. Some have even accused Bell of getting plastic surgery to keep up her youthful look, but the actress maintains it's all down to a healthy skincare and exercise regime.

Adam Brody - Noah Roklov

Netflix

Shazam: Fury of the Gods cast member Adam Brody is Kristen Bell's other half in Nobody Wants This, playing rabbi Noah Roklov.

While Noah is also depicted as a non-definitive thirty-something-year-old, Brody is 44, just like his co-star, making him a bit older than the suggested age of his character.

However, as someone who has starred in young adult shows like The O.C. and Gilmore Girls, Brody has no issue portraying a character younger than himself.

Justine Lupe - Morgan

Netflix

Justine Lupe is perhaps best known as being a cast member in Succession's fourth season. The 35-year-old actress plays Morgan, Joanne's sister and podcasting partner in Nobody Wants This.

Morgan's age is never confirmed in the Netflix series, but she is known as Joanne's younger sister, which could put her in the late 20s/early 30s bracket.

Timothy Simons - Sasha Roklov

Netflix

Sasha Roklov is Noah's loveable yet somewhat goofy brother in Nobody Wants This.

As Noah's older sibling, Sasha's age would be somewhere in the late 30s to early 40's range. Their sibling age gap is never confirmed, but Sasha appears to be a bit older than Noah as he is in a different life stage, and is a father to a pre-teen daughter.

In real life, Sasha's actor Timothy Simons is 46, making him somewhat close in age to his character.

Stephanie Faracy - Lynn

Netflix

Lynn is the mother of Morgan and Joanne, who often appears to mentor her girls through their love lives.

Lynn's age never is discussed in Nobody Wants This, but she is old enough to have raised two 30-something daughters. Without a confirmation it can be assumed Lynn's age is similar to that of the actress who plays her, Stephanie Faracy, who is 72 years old.

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.