While Netflix's Nobody Wants This juggles its interesting romantic and family-infused storylines, one of the major highlights of the series is its stunning Los Angeles locale.

The new 10-episode romantic comedy series revolves around the forbidden love story between a podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and a free-spirited rabbi Noah (Adam Brody).

Aside from navigating the drama of an unconventional relationship, Nobody Wants This is sprinkled with a vibe of Los Angeles from start to finish.

Nobody Wants This Filming Locations Explained

Da Buena Planta

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody

Da Buena Planta provides a romantic backdrop for Joanne and Noah's first date after their meet-cute in Episode 1.

The pair strolls together and navigate an awkward conversation where they get to know each other.

Elsewhere in the same location, their respective siblings, Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons), bond over the embarrassing yet hilarious text-to-voice message between the two sisters that is accidentally broadcasted while the foursome are all in the same car.

The restaurant is a real-life location in Silver Lake known for its fine mezcals, organic margaritas, gluten-free menu, and incredible plant-based approach on Mexican food. It initially started as a pop-up in Venice before settling in the confines of Silver Lake.

Atrium, Los Feliz

Atrium, Los Feliz

Atrium in Los Feliz can be seen in Nobody Wants This Episode 1 where Joanne, Morgan, and their friends are having dinner.

This is also the setting where Joanne receives a call from a client to talk about her podcast's success, leading to a mini celebration.

While Atrium has since permanently closed down, Atrium's appearance in the show's pilot allows its former customers to reminisce about its Californian ambiance capped off by its amazing food.

Sinai Temple

Sinai Temple

Noah manages to showcase his expertise as a rabbi at the Sinai Temple where he gives a sermon centered around life choices and divine intervention.

The location is also where the term "Shiksa" is first used by Noah's mother to describe Joanne. For the uninitiated, it is often used by Jewish people as an insult to non-Jewish women and girls.

The Sinai Temple is a conservative synagogue located at Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

While the series shows Joanne being unwelcomed by Noah's family after the whole Shiksa fiasco while inside the temple, the real-life location offers a more welcoming vibe dedicated to providing solace for its members and even newcomers.

Los Feliz 3 Theatre

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody

After their official first date which both deemed as "friendly," Joanne and Noah took a stroll for some ice cream and more honest conversations in Nobody Wants This Episode 2.

In the backdrop of the pair's romantic stroll is the Los Feliz 3 Theatre. Located on Vermont Avenue, the Los Feliz 3 Theatre is owned and operated by Vintage Cinemas.

This is a memorable location in the series since this is where the pair's first kiss happened which fully cemented their undeniable chemistry.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Kristen Bell admitted that the comfort level that she had with her co-star and good friend, Adam Brody, made it easy for the both of them to pull off the "world's greatest kiss:"

"We were both, I think, a little startled reading [the] script where we had to kiss, where it said it was going to be the 'world's greatest kiss... There was a comfort to it for sure because ... we'd worked together before as love interests. We have enough mutual friends and know each other's spouses."

Mirate

Kristen Bell

Making an appearance in Nobody Wants This Episode 10 is an up-and-coming Mexican bar and restaurant known as the Mirate.

The restaurant appears in the early moments of the episode when Joanne contemplates with her friends whether or not she will attend a Bar Mitzvah where Noah and his family will be present.

Similar to Da Buena Planta, the restaurant is known for its highly delicious Mexican cuisine and its rustic vibe that provides a sense of comfortability for the characters as Joanne plots her next move.

All episodes of Nobody Wants This are streaming on Netflix.