Actress Kristen Bell has fans wondering if she has gotten plastic surgery on her face after her recent appearance in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.

The streamer's latest romantic comedy series stars the 44-year-old as Joanne, an outspoken middle-aged woman who finds love with a local Rabbi (played by The O.C. star Adam Brody).

In the series, Bell looks as young as she ever has, sporting near-impeccable skin that has come to think has had some work done to it.

Has Kristen Bell Had Plastic Surgery?

Nobody Wants This

Following her starring role in the Netflix romcom Nobody Wants This, Kristen Bell is dealing with allegations that she has had plastic surgery.

In Hollywood, it is not uncommon for aging actors to get some plastic surgery work done to their faces to achieve a youthful look well into their later years. This, however, does not seem to be the case with Bell.

According to past comments from the star, her youthful appearance is 100% natural, coming thanks to a dedicated healthy lifestyle and regular facial care.

Speaking to Vogue in 2021, Bell described her skincare routine, explaining that "When you’re focused on skincare, I think people miss the steps that affect the skin so much:"

"When you're focused on skincare, I think people miss the steps that affect the skin so much, which is your mental health or your stress."

She said that she regularly uses "meditation" to help calm herself, and that has helped decrease the effects of aging:

"[Meditation]… is calming to my skin… because it’s calming to my mind. If I can find 10 minutes once or even twice a week, my whole body, my digestion, my skin, my attitude, it’s all calmer. I used to feel like I was so concerned with how I look, [but] I think in my 30s and 40s I realized it really is more about health and how I feel. That’s kind of what I’m coming to terms with with my skin is I want my skin to feel healthy at all times."

The former Veronica Mars actress also attributed her regular exercise routine to how she has kept looking as youthful as she has (via Yahoo).

"Most days, I run or lift weights for at least 30 minutes," she remarked, pointing to exactly what she does to keep fit:

"Most days, I run or lift weights for at least 30 minutes. Or I'll take a CrossFit class on indoorphins.com. But if I don't have the energy, I refuse to beat myself up. Instead, I'll do a 10-minute meditation or stretch class on YouTube to prioritize myself."

As a part of this lifestyle, Bell also is devoted to her healthy diet. In 2019, she talked to Woman's Health Magazine about using her diet to avoid various ailments like eczema flareups:

"I’m favoring things that are liquid because they’ll go through me fast and I know what is in them is fine. We’re trying to do no gluten, no grains, no lectins, no nightshades, no dairy. I already don't eat meat."

Speaking on how others can look as great as she does, the actress said, "Just be healthy, don’t beat yourself up, and have fun" (via Woman's Health):

"I feel the 'baby weight' conversation is a stale one. It’s just been talked into the ground—and does anyone really care that much? Just be healthy, don’t beat yourself up, and have fun with your kid. The only way pressure is lifted is if we choose not to accept it any longer. I think that’s what I chose to do."

The actress has also been outspoken about some of her other skincare secrets like regular use of oregano oil, reducing direct UV exposure, and moisturizing with coconut oil.

Bell is only the latest actor working in Hollywood to have these allegations of facial plastic surgery levied at them. Fellow Netflix star Nicole Kidman recently had similar comments regarding a potential facelift lobbed her way after her appearance in the streamer's A Perfect Family series.

These sorts of comments may be the result of an uptick in these sorts of procedures in Hollywood over the global COVID-19 pandemic and recent entertainment strikes.

During both of these events, stars had a bit of extra time, given Hollywood's shutdown over both, giving anyone who had been humming and having about getting a bit of work done the perfect excuse to finally go under the knife.

Kristen Bell can be seen now in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.