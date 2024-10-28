Allegations are flying following the release of Canary Black that star Kate Beckinsale had some plastic surgery work done on her face.

Beckinsale leads the new Amazon Prime Video spy thriller, following a female CIA agent (played by Beckinsale) who is blackmailed by an international terrorist organization to flip on her country.

Accusations of plastic surgery are nothing new in Hollywood, with Beckinsale being the latest. Mere months ago, The Good Place actress Kristen Bell was accused of getting plastic surgery before appearing in Netflix's Nobody Wants This, yet all of those claims remain unsubstantiated.

Has Kate Beckinsale Had Plastic Surgery? Canary Black Release Sparks Speculation

Fans are clamoring to know whether Canary Black's Kate Beckinsale had plastic surgery.

These allegations come following the 51-year-old's appearance in the new Amazon Prime Video film, as some seem to think she has gotten a bit of work done to maintain her youthful look.

That does not seem to be the case, however. Beckinsale maintains that she has no cosmetic procedures, such as plastic surgery.

In July 2021, she would go as far as to say that she would "never do that" (via The Times):

“I haven’t had any! I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t. I’m frightened of paralysing my face. My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f***ing radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f***ing told you! See? You should never do that.’ But I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and reinject it into your skin]. That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!"

Beckinsale joked in a May 2023 Instagram post (via US Magazine) after she was accused that she had a facelift. Responding to fans who are shocked she is "this gorgeous at 50," the Canary Black star posited, "I haven’t [had any work done] sorry … Maybe in July everything will start falling off:"

Fan: "Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50." Beckinsale: "I haven’t sorry … Maybe in July everything will start falling off lol x."

These accusations would burble back up to the surface later that year, in November 2023, following a dental procedure the actress underwent.

After posting on social media following her dental work, Beckinsale took issue with fans claiming that she "[does not] need work done to [her] face" and was setting a bad example for her fans (per Hello Magazine):

"You don’t need work done to your face. This is a bad example to young girls growing up saying you can’t age gracefully."

Beckinsale downplayed these accusations in a lengthy reply, saying she had simply gotten her wisdom teeth removed:

"PSA to all young women do not get your wisdom teeth removed because this [expletive] doesn’t like it. I’m sorry for setting a bad example and not just letting myself get an infection, not treat it, get sepsis and die. Because that’s what a good example setting woman would do."

The latest update from the actress on any potential plastic surgery she has undergone came earlier this year.

In May 2024, in a now-deleted Instagram post (preserved by People), Beckinsale addressed these accusations yet again. She wrote, "I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll:

"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll. Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 — I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger."

"It’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person," Beckinsale continued, again reiterating that she has not had any work done:

"It’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person. I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t, and still, every time there’s a chorus of my God, you’re unrecognisable. Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don’t even look like yourself anymore."

She then pointed to the paradoxical nature of people accusing her of being afraid of aging when her biggest fear had always been that she "never thought [she would] even see the end of [her] 20s:"

"Life happens — obviously I have aged, everybody ages; I’m not too concerned about aging — because I found my father dead at the age of 5. The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can’t handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all consuming terror was that I never thought I’d even see the end of my 20s."

Beckinsale admitted that she knew posting her impassioned statement "[would] have absolutely no effect" but still wanted to call out her detractors:

"I'm posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn't going to stop. But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now."

Canary Black is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.