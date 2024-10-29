Kate Beckinsale's Voice Change In Canary Black Explained: Why She Sounds So Different

After her leading role in Amazon Prime Video's Canary Black, fans seem to think that Kate Beckinsale's voice has changed over the years.

Beckinsale burst back onto the scene in Prime Video's latest spy thriller, playing a CIA agent who is forced into flipping on her country by a cabal of international terrorists.

The actress has been under some scrutiny since starring in the film, with fans even going as far as to question Beckinsale's physical appearance.

What Happened to Kate Beckinsale's Voice In Canary Black?

Canary Black

Some are speculating that Kate Beckinsale's voice has changed thanks to her appearance in Canary Black.

The common sentiment amongst fans has been that Beckinsale's voice sounds much more raspy than normal in the Amazon Prime Video film, with many thinking this could be permanent.

In Canary Black specifically, some seem to think that this could have been the result of Audio-Dialogue Replacement (ADR), where a star is brought back in after filming to re-record lines of dialogue that were not captured quite right on the day or need to be changed.

Several reviews of the movie have even gone as far as to call out the potential ADR as a drawback for the film.

It is unclear whether this may have had some effect on Beckinsale's voice in the movie, but there have been instances in the past that have resulted in actor's performances sounding significantly different when using extreme amounts of ADR.

This can often be attributed to actors not having as much experience or giving the same performance in a recording studio used in the process of ADR, sometimes resulting in a voice that can sound different than what fans are used to.

Does Kate Beckinsale Have Smoker's Voice?

Others have attributed Kate Beckinsale's alleged vocal change to potentially be thanks to what some call 'Smoker's Voice.'

Smoker's voice is the colloquial term used to describe the raspy tenor one can assume follows extreme exposure to cigarette smoke, signaling a deterioration of the vocal cords.

Beckinsale has commented on potentially being a smoker, responding to fans online who have accused her of "smoking like a chimney" (via E! News), saying that "I actually don't:"

"I actually don't but you know what's funny- whenever someone makes a snide comment nine times out of ten their profile says GOOD VIBES ONLY which I must tell you, as a mate, you're not fully acing."

When prodded again in the same thread, she reiterated, "Get a hold of yourself and your good vibes, sir:"

"You are so keen to say that you said it twice! Get a hold of yourself and your good vibes, sir."

While she has denied being a heavy smoker, Beckinsale has been pictured smoking on a few occasions. It is possible that this could have something to do with a potential voice change, but that is unconfirmed.

Canary Black is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.