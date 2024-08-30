Family Business Season 6 Gets Major Update Amid Release Demand

As fans clamor for more of Family Business on BET, one of its biggest stars hinted at the potential release of a Season 6.

Based on the book series of the same name, the hit BET drama stars Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson as Lavernius "L.C." Duncan, the patriarch of the Duncan family who owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York City.

Hudson has led the series since its inception in 2018, starring in all five seasons to date. While the show has proven successful for BET, it has yet to receive the Season 6 order, but it seems likely that it may be coming.

Ernie Hudson Teases Family Business Season 6

BET

Following the conclusion of The Family Business Season 5, star Ernie Hudson has teased fans with the hotly anticipated release of a potential Season 6.

In a public Q&A with the Lavernius "L.C." Duncan actor on Facebook, Hudson revealed that the Family Business creative team is "doing the outline for Season 6 as we speak:"

Fan: "No more 'Family Business?' Weber: "Doing the outline for Season 6 as we speak."

A sixth season of the hit series has yet to be publicly announced. However, with fan demand at an all-time high, this comment from Hudson seems to indicate that not only is Season 6 coming, but it could be coming sooner than some may have expected.

In the same 'Ask Me Anything'- style appearance, Hudson also addressed several other aspects of the future of the BET drama.

The Family Business star commented on the upcoming Family Business New Orleans spin-off, calling it and the mainline series "two different shows" amid fan worries it would take the place of the original Family Business series:

Fan: "Is 'Family Business New Orleans' a spin-off so no more family business or two different shows?" Weber: "Two different shows."

He also mentioned that he does not see Family Business ending "any time soon," so fans should not be trepidatious about the future of the series in the long term.

When Will Family Business Season 6 Release?

Given fans now know that Family Business Season 6 is coming (or is at least in the planning stages), then a pipeline leading to its release should start to come into view.

Aside from 2023, new seasons of Family Business have debuted yearly in either late summer or early fall.

Seeing as Season 6 is in the midst of planning (if Ernie Hudson is to be believed), one can assume the pattern may continue with Season 6 coming out sometime in Q2 or Q3 of 2025.

However, the upcoming Family Business New Orleans spin-off series could potentially throw a wrench into things.

The new addition to the Family Business universe is set to come to BET+ in November (via the Ernie Hudson Q&A):

"We have 'Family Business NOLA' coming out in November."

Some may think this new Family Business series could potentially push back any sort of plans for a proper Season 6, but BET and the creatives involved do not seem too worried about that, as New Orleans will come out mere months after the end of Family Business Season 5.

That is to say, if Family Business Season 6 movies into writing by the end of the year and films in early to mid-2025, a release in late summer or early fall next year feels like a pretty good bet.

Family Business is now streaming on BET+.

