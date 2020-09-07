The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Stuntman Teases Ambitious Action Scenes

After productions were stopped several months ago, most are now planning to start again this month, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and many other Marvel Studios shows and movies. With merchandise for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already appearing in stores and our own report that filming would begin this week, there's actually a chance that the Disney+ show could end up releasing by the end of this year, rather than being delayed to 2021.

In terms of action, Sebastian Stan said that fans should expect "...massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character." From what fans have seen through set photos and videos, this promise seems like it'll ring true. We already know that Sam and Bucky will face off against the Yakuza, and Barnes will even fight alongside Wyatt Russell's US Agent against a team of super villains.

In fact, Sebastian Stan's stunt double, John Nania, had an interview in which he teased what kind of action fans should expect from the show.

In an interview with stunt performer John Nania on The Screen Forum podcast, Nania was asked about any projects he's worked on, which led to him talking about his time on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He mentions that the action of the show has made it "the most ambitious project I've ever worked on:"

"I am very much looking forward to getting back with our team and finishing up The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I think that it's gonna be great. Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl, I've seen these guys actually acting and I mean what professionals. When you work with them you see why these characters ares so awesome and we get to see them in a whole different light with this show and I think as far as the action goes, I've been a part of some ambitious things in the past, but this, truly, might be the most ambitious project I've ever worked on. So I think when people see it, hopefully, they're gonna look at it and go 'That was awesome!'"

WHAT THIS MEANS

For further context when John Nania mentions "ambitious thing in the past," Nania worked as a stunt performer for Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Watchmen (2019), and much more. So, him saying that this is the most ambitious project he's worked on is some high praise. However, that could also be because he has much more to do, since he's the stunt double for one of the show's co-stars, Sebastian Stan.

Regardless, the fact that he even compares this show to multiple movies he's worked on, including the last two Avengers movies, points to the action maintaining the same quality of the movies. Considering that this show will be at least six hours long, that means there's bound to be a lot of action scenes, which should satisfy fans plenty.