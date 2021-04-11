Falcon and Winter Soldier: New Set Videos Show Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie's Stuntmen In Action

Many Marvel fans were hotly anticipating the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier because of all the action showcased in the trailers for the Disney+ series. The show's first four episodes have certainly delivered on that front with plenty of thrilling fight scenes featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and the other characters in the series.

While the show's main actors have undergone stunt training before each of their MCU projects, Marvel employs plenty of specialist stunt workers to perform in many of the franchise's more intense scenes.

Cast and crew have posted some behind-the-scenes clips depicting the shooting of these scenes. Most of them look considerably less "epic" than what is seen on the show, but fans are having a lot of fun getting to see what really goes on to make them happen.

FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER ON SET

Several scenes put together by Dave Macomber, a stunt coordinator on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have been released on social media.

Macomber shared a clip from the shooting of the show's very first action scene - a military battle in "New World Order - on Instagram. The clip features Macomber explaining the timing of the scene to the actors, including Anthony Mackie.

Another clip shows actor Georges St-Pierre working with Falcon stunt double Aaron Tooney.

Macomber also posted the above image from the fight scene on the truck in "The Star-Spangled Man" featuring Sebastian Stan and several Flag-Smasher performers.

Next were some behind-the-scenes clips from the truck fight scene were also included in the photo posts, like this one which features the Winter Soldier knocking an enemy off the truck.

And lastly a clip showing the filming of part of the scene where the Winter Soldier is slammed into the front of the truck is also included, with a stunt double in the role instead of Sebastian Stan.

SEBASTIAN STAN, ANTHONY MACKIE, AND MORE

Not only do these videos give fans a fun look behind the scenes, but they also serve as a reminder that Marvel heroes are played by multiple people, the actors, and their stunt doubles. In the case of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's two lead characters, those stunt doubles are Aaron Tooney and John Nania, respectively.

A lot of coordination goes into making sure the filming of the fast-paced action-packed scenes Marvel is known for goes just right. Not only do the scenes need to look a certain way, but the safety of those involved must also be prioritized. Stunt coordinators like Dave Macomber do a lot of work to make sure everything happens the way it is supposed to, and it's nice to get a behind-the-scenes look at how filming for this sort of content works.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first four episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.